AOC is not a smart woman. But one thing she does know is how to do and do well is manipulate and lie to her fans.

So when Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the For the People Act — a bill that, despite what media insist on reporting, is not a “voting rights” bill — AOC knew exactly how she was going to frame it in order to get the most people riled up:

We will absolutely call her radical, because she is. What she is not is honest.

Trending

Heh.

Uh-oh, AOC.

It’s really not. Not even a little bit.

At least AOC’s consistent, though. She’s not honest with herself, either:

How awkward.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCfilibustermajorityminoritySenateSenate GOPSenate Republicans