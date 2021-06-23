It should go without saying that liberals are quite pissed about the Senate GOP’s successful filibuster of the For the People Act. But some of them are taking their outrage a little too far.

People like Mark Thompson, who had this to contribute to the conversation on MSNBC last night:

MSNBC guest, reacting to the failure of the corrupt For the People Act, says "this is a holdover from really the time of enslavement," and likens the bill's failure to "apartheid." "Something's going to have to be done." pic.twitter.com/JnPgTUUIhT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2021

Thompson is also known for being a panelist on “The Young Turks,” so you’d expect him to have lots of scorching-hot political takes. But geez. Apartheid? Come on, man.

That’s essentially what Democrats’ and the Left’s argument boils down to.

No, that was different. Because Democrats got what they wanted.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting to watch host Ari Melber just sit there and accept Thompson’s insanity without question. While Sheldon Whitehouse is taking up most of the screen, no less.

