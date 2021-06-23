Elie Mystal is a justice correspondent for The Nation. How cool for him that he’s able to score such a sweet gig despite being a moron who is wrong about everything:

Krysten Sinema hasn’t prevented any black people from voting, but you go off, Elie.

Look, Elie, we get that you’re not a fan of white people, but if white people are really so objectionable, you shouldn’t have to resort to making crap up to make them look bad.

What is this business about white people only allowing black people to vote between 1965 and 2013? Elie’s gonna need to show his work on that one, because we can’t for the life of us figure out what the hell he’s talking about. Guess that’s something we have in common with him, since he clearly doesn’t know what he’s saying, either.

They’re a dime a dozen, honestly.

What does exist is data that demonstrates Mystal is either stupid or lying. Or maybe both.

While Elie Mystal is over there trying to play the oppressed victim card, black voters all over America are proving him wrong.

