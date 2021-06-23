Elie Mystal is a justice correspondent for The Nation. How cool for him that he’s able to score such a sweet gig despite being a moron who is wrong about everything:

It's worth point out that Black people have only *really* been allowed to vote between 1965 and 2013 and for the other 186 years, a majority of white people have been perfectly fine with restricting Black participation in the democracy.

So, @SenatorSinema isn't actually new. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 22, 2021

Krysten Sinema hasn’t prevented any black people from voting, but you go off, Elie.

Like, if even 51% of white voters in this country wanted everybody to vote, everybody would be able to vote. But since a majority of white people, consistently, THROUGHOUT AMERICAN HISTORY have preferred to give only themselves the franchise, that's why we're here. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 22, 2021

Look, Elie, we get that you’re not a fan of white people, but if white people are really so objectionable, you shouldn’t have to resort to making crap up to make them look bad.

What is this business about white people only allowing black people to vote between 1965 and 2013? Elie’s gonna need to show his work on that one, because we can’t for the life of us figure out what the hell he’s talking about. Guess that’s something we have in common with him, since he clearly doesn’t know what he’s saying, either.

Black people haven't been allowed to vote since 2013? pic.twitter.com/fl88toTndg — ☢ Great Underwater Wildcat (@The_Great_Lynx) June 22, 2021

Black people haven’t been allowed to vote in 7 years! Odd no ones covering this in the press. Where does the left find these absolute morons? https://t.co/ojYdW5S67E — BaconManLives (@baconmanlives) June 23, 2021

"Black people have not been allowed to vote since 2013" is, to put it mildly, at odds with the data of black voter turnout since 2013. https://t.co/c6ShnCIxvU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 22, 2021

It's worth point[ing] out black voter turnout numbers since 2013, but that doesn't support your narrative, does it? Also it would be worth point[ing] out the law passed since then prohibiting blacks from voting, but you can't do that because it doesn't exist. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 23, 2021

What does exist is data that demonstrates Mystal is either stupid or lying. Or maybe both.

2013! This tweet is a good encapsulation of the counter-factual hysteria that is driving the panicked insistence that only HR1 can save our democracy https://t.co/4G9FXVayGZ — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 23, 2021

“Voter Turnout Rates Among All Voting Age and Major Racial and Ethnic Groups Were Higher Than in 2014”https://t.co/eAGzDnmAii — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 23, 2021

“Turnout among Black voters grew to 66 percent in 2020, up from 61 percent in 2016, albeit slightly lower than 2008 and 2012 when Obama was on the ballot….” — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 23, 2021

“…Last year, Black turnout reached 70 percent across eight competitive states where the presidential election was decided by fewer than five percentage points, up from 63 percent in 2016.”https://t.co/QWfUDXmjG7 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 23, 2021

While Elie Mystal is over there trying to play the oppressed victim card, black voters all over America are proving him wrong.