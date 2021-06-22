Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a lily-white private beach club. If he were a Republican, you can bet outlets like the Washington Post would be covering the story nonstop for at least a week, breathless with self-righteous indignation.

But he’s a Democrat, so WaPo has to find another target for their outrage. That’s where someone like GOP Sen. Tim Scott comes in. As Drew Holden recently pointed out, WaPo seems to have a much bigger problem with Tim Scott not indulging or abetting racism than they do with Sheldon Whitehouse indulging or abetting racism:

Family & race (D) // family & race (R) pic.twitter.com/ZdPV26weOy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 21, 2021

@washingtonpost invested more time in getting to the bottom of whether Sen Scott’s family was sufficiently poor as newly-freed slaves than they did figuring out why Sen Whitehouse just can’t quit his all-white beach club and whether that could be an issue. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 21, 2021

Because if WaPo invests time into digging up the dirt on Sheldon Whitehous, they’re effectively admitting that he may have actually done something bad. And the real meat of the Whitehouse saga can’t be his membership in an all-white club. It has to be the conservatives forcing Whitehouse to defend himself.

“Conservatives SEIZE on Senator Whitehouse’s multi-decade refusal to quit racist beach club” — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 21, 2021

You can practically set your watch by it. Just like you can set your watch by the Washington Post downplaying or ignoring Democratic racism while treating conservative Republican Tim Scott like a tool of an irredeemably racist GOP.

The Washington Post refuses to go beyond “questions about whether [Whitehouse’s beach club] is all-White” and focuses on Whitehouse defending himself. But Tim Scott is a racial pot stirrer for pointing out that liberals practice discrimination, which Whitehouse has apparently personally demonstrated is true.

If you can squint, you can almost see it. pic.twitter.com/l0QaUpQ1M4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 21, 2021

Just amazing.

