GOP Sen. Ron Johnson asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser a pretty straightforward question: does she have a figure on the cost of the property damage resulting from last summer’s riots?

Bowser didn’t seem too keen on answering that question, but she did drop an interesting little bombshell:

Is that so? We remember it differently.

Of course it is. Let the Daily Caller count the ways:

Now, we’re neither mayors nor scienticians, but we’re pretty sure that stuff counts as rioting. Quite a bit of rioting, actually. Probably more than you’d expect in a city that explicitly does not permit riotous behavior.

Clearly.

