We’ve been saying for a quite a while now that the Washington Post traffics almost exclusively in hot garbage. Actually, a lot of people have been saying that for quite a while.

The Washington Post knows this, and yet, instead of trying to fix our perceptions of them, they seem more hellbent than ever on proving their critics exactly right.

Case in point:

This is from the Washington Post's homepage right now. A 5 minute video propagating ignorant neoracist nonsense. It's really astonishing the extent to which this stuff is becoming mainstream and normalized, especially by the press. pic.twitter.com/9ykbWAFz6n — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

We believe in the value of introspection. And we certainly encourage people to do it. But this? This is not introspection. This is just gross:

WaPo explainer video encourages white people to feel “shame,” create “white accountability groups” https://t.co/vry6oRq4wy pic.twitter.com/Imjus175sS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 21, 2021

It’s bad enough that we have to deal with “anti-racist” activists pushing this crap. But for media to be pushing it … that’s even more egregious, in a way. Because the press is supposed to be about informing the public, not actively trying to inflame the public.

WaPo Host Nicole Ellis actually said this regarding white people after George Floyd’s death: “For the first time, white people were becoming aware of their whiteness and the systemic ways white supremacy affects all of us.” What in the hell? — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) June 20, 2021

basically these "trauma therapists" are just trying to create more trauma — Carol jim eagle (Onparcho on Gab) (@CarolDoingStuff) June 21, 2021

Bingo.

“Whiteness” should be regarded by society the same way as any other racist term. If there are 200 million white people in the US, then there are 200 million different ways to be white. Why isn’t this self evident? — @PoliticalSock (@politicalsock) June 20, 2021

White leftist in NYC: “I’m nothing like all those ignorant rednecks in Arkansas.” Also white leftist in NYC: “All white people share whiteness, which makes them more alike than their upbringings, beliefs, cultures, religions, educations, geographies & personalities.” — @PoliticalSock (@politicalsock) June 20, 2021

This makes me sick. It’s as if the media is hellbent on being joining the neo-segregationism that Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo advocate https://t.co/UGW1K0gjD2 — Matt Boxer, member of Team Pfizer🇺🇸🥁 (@MattBoxer94) June 20, 2021

It’s not as if they are; they absolutely are.

And @AGHamilton’s take on what WaPo and other media outlets are doing is exactly right:

This is what the current education fight is really about, but people are intentionally pretending not to understand that. The same activists mainstreaming this stuff in the press are also trying to insert it into education. Trying to frame every subject around race. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

These views are legitimately harmful and backwards. They shouldn't be normalized and they certainly should not be forced on young kids via public education that is funded by taxpayers. Parents have every right to be concerned and want to step in. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

Defenders keep playing this game of saying "well that's not really critical race theory" (despite some proponents identifying it as CRT) and ignoring the evidence that it is being injected into education without actually engaging the real substance of the concerns. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

Now that doesn't mean that state laws are the ideal way to deal with those concerns. We can and should have a debate over what options parents should have, but simply rejecting transparency and telling parents and others they should just accept it is not a viable solution. — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2021

Media defending this “anti-racist” BS, if not outright promoting it, are effectively working to Make Racism Great Again.