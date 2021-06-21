Last week, a reporter straight-up asked Nancy Pelosi if she believes that an unborn baby at 15 weeks gestation is a human being. Dodging ensued:

REPORTER: “Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?" PELOSI: "Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue.”pic.twitter.com/gil3ZeX6pp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2021

It’s bad enough when the House Speaker can’t just come right out and tell Americans the obvious truth. But when the spokeswoman for the President of the United States can’t even look us straight in the eye and confirm what we all know to be true, that’s a whole ‘nother level of deception.

A reporter asks if the president believes that an unborn baby is a human being. @PressSec says "are you asking me if the President supports a woman's right to choose?" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 21, 2021

Watch:

Psaki completely dodges answering whether Biden believes "that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being." Psaki: "Are you asking me if the president supports a woman’s right to choose? He does." pic.twitter.com/6uxStoXlJ1 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 21, 2021

Nice dodge, Jen. Answering a question that wasn’t asked while ignoring the question that was really shows you’re committed to transparency.

Narrator: That wasn't the question. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) June 21, 2021

NARRATOR: That was not the question https://t.co/M0QDYSppZL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 21, 2021

No, if they were asking that they would have said that 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/HH8mm2uuyM — Ashton (@pikashtu) June 21, 2021

No, I don't believe that's what was being asked of you Psaki, you utter clown. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 21, 2021

They think we’re stupid.

Why, won't she answer the question? https://t.co/4gvJG9bKfV — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) June 21, 2021

Odd they NEVER answer that question. https://t.co/7IK88HP9R8 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 21, 2021

If they’re so proud of being pro-choice, why not just come right out and say it? Are they worried about something?

Jen Psaki on Biden’s Catholic faith: "The president's faith is personal … that's how many Americans see their flight as well, not through a political prism." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 21, 2021

A reporter interrupts to ask @PressSec if Biden knows his beliefs on abortion are contrary to the teaching of the Catholic church. "I think we're gonna move on to the next question because I've just answered that," she responds, "and it's personal." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 21, 2021

She didn’t answer a damn thing.

Something tells us she doesn’t want to circle back to these kinds of questions.

He knows that a human is a human even when she is tiny and totally dependent on her mother. He knows that as a fact. https://t.co/M8ZNyyKh5q — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 21, 2021

Joe Biden’s brain may be getting smoother, but even he knows that unborn babies are people. And Jen Psaki knows he knows. Which is why she’s so shamelessly trying not to address it head-on.

I'm pretty sure they see the President through a public prism. https://t.co/ZACUwnnpEk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

"President Biden is a deeply devout Catholic"

"Then why does he support abortion"

"Uh that's personal" https://t.co/eU7hBxknRC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 21, 2021

I'm sorry but the press and Biden don't get to run on his *very* catholic faith and then say "Sorry those questions are off-limits" when he's the President. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

"Please respect the President's private faith" is such a cynical dodge. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

But media keep standing for it. And as long as they stand for it, it’s not going to stop.

Is anyone surprised by this? — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) June 21, 2021