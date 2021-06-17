The Sisterhood of Female Journalists is sacred, with bonds that cannot be broken.

Unless, of course, a Democrat’s reputation is at risk. In that case, it’s every lady journo for herself.

That’s why after Joe Biden irrationally lost his temper at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins yesterday, Soledad O’Brien found a way to rationalize it:

Trending

Kaitlan should’ve known better than to wear such a short skirt.

Ah! Well, then, she definitely had it coming.

Or maybe they just don’t care anymore.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerJoe BidenOlivia NuzziSoledad O'Brien