If you haven’t yet checked out economist, writer, and Brown University Professor Glenn Loury, do yourself a favor and rectify that immediately.

Here’s a great place to start:

It’s simultaneously simple and profound. While so many people out there are looking for reasons to put everyone into racial boxes or ethnic boxes or gender boxes or any number of boxes, we all ultimately have the same objective: finding our way.

This is a really good and important message.

The fact that saying things like this would be deemed controversial by the MSM in 2021 is astounding, but unfortunately it's reality

But men like Glenn Loury have what it takes to make that reality better.

