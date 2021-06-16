If you haven’t already had it with Dr. Anthony Fauci, congratulations. You’ve got a lot more patience than we do.

Because we’d had it with him a while ago. And now, we’ve had it with him even more.

Check out his latest remarks on the increasingly plausible COVID19 lab-leak hypothesis:

Fauci thinks it’s a bit of a distortion to say that he deliberately suppressed evidence supporting the lab-leak theory? He thinks it’s a bit of a distortion to say that he went out of his way to avoid publicly acknowledging the possibility that the Chinese government would lie about the origins of the COVID19 pandemic, despite being well aware of that possibility well over a year ago?

We’re actually morbidly curious to see just how much worse it can get.

Because some misinformation is more equal than others.

We’re not.

