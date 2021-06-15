Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer used the word “retarded” to describe mentally challenged children. And because it was Chuck Schumer who said it, and not, say Mitch McConnell or Ted Cruz, the media left him alone.

“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla discussed that on Fox News today and likened it to their similar disinterest in Hunter Biden using the N-word. Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona was watching the exchange, and he seized a golden opportunity to fact-check Failla:

Wow, can you believe Failla said “tweets”?! Hunter Biden doesn’t even have a public Twitter account!

That’s because the media by and large don’t want you to see anything. Because they see their job as protecting Joe Biden and Democrats, even at the cost of the public’s trust.

Justin Baragona evidently doesn’t want you to see anything, which is why he’s focusing on Failla’s word choice instead of Hunter Biden’s word choice.

Trending

It really is gross. But it’s also illuminating, because it perfectly illustrates just how far the media are willing to bend over to avoid ruffling the Biden administration’s feathers.

And journalists killed it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDaily BeastHunter BidenJimmy FaillaJustin BaragonaN-wordtextstweets