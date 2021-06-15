Earlier today, the Daily Caller published an article on a recent exchange between CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and Utah GOP Rep. Chris Stewart.

Cuomo responded to the story in a tweet pointing out that the Daily Caller had made a mistake in their initial reporting:

They issued a correction, actually. As the Daily Caller subsequently pointed out, Stewart did not, in fact, vote to strip colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments:

And Chris Cuomo may very well end up regretting his own error.

Trending

And don’t think for a second that that’s lost on the Daily Caller:

Oooooof. We felt that one from here. And these:

Yikes, Chris Cuomo. You might want to stock up on burn cream before it gets even worse for you.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomoChris StewartCNNcorrectionCOVIDCOVID19Daily CallerNursing Homessexual harassment allegationsTucker Carlson