Politico’s Olivia Beavers had a pretty shocking scoop about GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (just look at those eye emojis!):

👀👀 GOP leader Kevin McCarthy tells Fox & Friends moments ago: "I will promise you this: If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs [Committee] or anybody that has an anti-semitic, anti American view." — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 15, 2021

We’re not actually sure what’s so shocking about McCarthy saying that a GOP-controlled House wouldn’t tolerate an anti-American, antisemitic bigot like Ilhan Omar on the Foreign Affairs Committee. But McCarthy’s statement has led CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju to make a pretty bold prediction:

Dems’ move to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene will be cited by Rs to strip Dems like Omar and Swalwell of their committee assignments if GOP takes majority https://t.co/qPIVksQoh1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 15, 2021

Hey you figured it out! https://t.co/zDlJrpKYMp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Ya think? — Confused Mathematician (@ConfusedMathem1) June 15, 2021

DERP DERP DERP. https://t.co/4YmvO2zxdq — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) June 15, 2021

The fact that you are just realizing this is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/1N67FAnD7K — Matthew Farnsworth (@mdfarnie) June 15, 2021

Who could have predicted that Democrats would be subjected to the precedents they create? pic.twitter.com/cr52nz5D8T https://t.co/UaK0OwZHIt — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 15, 2021

"Republicans are using the fact that they stripped an extremist of committee to strip another extremist of committee" isn't the own you think it is. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 15, 2021

It’s a pretty great self-own, though.

This is a surprise only to anyone who marvels that the Sun rises in the east every morning. https://t.co/qkyAAFUVJs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 15, 2021

What Manu Raju appears to be telling us, albeit unintentionally, is that he has a problem with Republicans giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine — and thus, that he’s a partisan hack.

You say that like it's a bad thing — jason anderson (@PennsyltuckyJCA) June 15, 2021

That’s how equal application of rules works — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) June 15, 2021

Fair is fair.

Yep! As it should be. Omar needs to go just like MTG. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) June 15, 2021

Omar is as bad as, if not worse, than MTG. Same for Tlaib. Swalwell on the other hand is a security risk. If you don’t trust me, ask Fang Fang. https://t.co/WXVuwVCspb — Aatman A. Vakil, Slothster-in-Chief🐘🦅🦥 (@AatmanVakil) June 15, 2021

Manu Raju’s concern would carry a lot more weight if he’d applied it equally to House Democrats. But he didn’t.

As they should. Why shouldn’t the GOP do the same? If this bothers you than maybe you should have condemned Democrats but you didn’t. — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) June 15, 2021

He didn’t, and now he’s in store for a rude awakening.

Actions, consequences. It’s not like there was no warning on this. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 15, 2021

U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Maybe one of these days, Manu and media, you’ll actually listen.