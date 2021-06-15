Politico’s Olivia Beavers had a pretty shocking scoop about GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (just look at those eye emojis!):

We’re not actually sure what’s so shocking about McCarthy saying that a GOP-controlled House wouldn’t tolerate an anti-American, antisemitic bigot like Ilhan Omar on the Foreign Affairs Committee. But McCarthy’s statement has led CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju to make a pretty bold prediction:

That’s why he gets paid the big bucks, ladies and gentlemen.

It’s a pretty great self-own, though.

What Manu Raju appears to be telling us, albeit unintentionally, is that he has a problem with Republicans giving Democrats a taste of their own medicine — and thus, that he’s a partisan hack.

Fair is fair.

Manu Raju’s concern would carry a lot more weight if he’d applied it equally to House Democrats. But he didn’t.

He didn’t, and now he’s in store for a rude awakening.

Maybe one of these days, Manu and media, you’ll actually listen.

