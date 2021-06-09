One would think that hospitals’ chief concern would be the welfare of their patients, including and perhaps especially children. One would think that Child Protective Services would be about protecting children.

And you’d evidently be wrong, at least in Washington State:

This story is going to become the norm, and it's going to extend from mental health facilities down to elementary schools. Again, stunning stuff from @AbigailShrier https://t.co/OTT1LOFYQ2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 9, 2021

Horrifying, by @AbigailShrier on the state laws that enable social workers and therapists to extract troubled children from their homes and transition them against their parents’ will. This is the work America’s MSM should be doing but isn’t https://t.co/LjyMcFp2Q8 — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) June 9, 2021

A lot of people talk about courage. @AbigailShrier walks the walk, reporting on the things we aren't allowed to even discuss. This piece is INSANE. https://t.co/VGlmVJ17gt — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 8, 2021

That’s not an exaggeration.

Abigail Shrier has written a genuinely terrifying article about what happened when a father checked his suicidal, autistic 16-year-old son into Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Pakistani immigrant, devout Muslim, has an autistic son who has a mental breakdown. He takes him to the hospital, and the whites people in lab coats tell him he now has a daughter. He's advised to play along or they won't give his son back. https://t.co/KfwOeyPONZ pic.twitter.com/RPZeVLGO5E — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 8, 2021

It’s an infuriating and incredibly disturbing read. And Ahmed’s story is just one of many.

I've spoken with very progressive parents who are terrified to bring their kids for #mentalhealth care out of fear for therapists and social workers with agendas. Thanks to @AbigailShrier for this important work! https://t.co/b1C2Cn8M6a — Stephen Grcevich, MD (@drgrcevich) June 9, 2021

This response from a self-described “child and adult psychiatrist” should serve as a pretty good indication that Shrier is right to be concerned about children being manipulated by adult “caregivers” with an agenda:

@jack_turban the important work of keeping children home to complete suicide because their parents would rather let them die than accept them #mentalhealth — Owen Muir, M.D (@OwenMuirMD) June 9, 2021

What the hell.

How a child psychiatrist views concerned parents who are reluctant to immediately affirm + medically transition. I hope the parents who bring their children to Dr. Muir are aware of his beliefs. pic.twitter.com/ercRfGlsJH — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) June 9, 2021

It’s extremely important that parents make sure that they’re fully aware of what’s happening in their kids’ treatment.

Everyone is terrified to even touch the gender stuff because they're rightly worried that they'll get deplatformed or bullied out of polite society. I do not give a shit what you do when you're an adult. But CHILDREN are being manipulated and brainwashed and I'm sorry but NO. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 8, 2021

Moral of the story: never surrender your child to a mental health professional, real or pseudo, without remaining in the room. Do not send your child to a school that promotes values with which you disagree. This is scary stuff, and it's going to get a LOT worse. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 9, 2021

It already is:

In 2015, Oregon passed a law permitting minors 15 and older to obtain puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries—all without parental consent. https://t.co/ODvCUmd8ER via @AbigailShrier — City Journal (@CityJournal) June 8, 2021

States are granting all new powers to minors to help them break away from non-Woke parents. Parents: To be forewarned is to be forearmed. by piece in @CityJournal https://t.co/RreIkP1zaR — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) June 8, 2021

In the War on Wokeness, parents are lucky to have someone like Abigail Shrier in their corner.