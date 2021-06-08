COVID19 grifter Rebekah Jones finally got herself suspended from Twitter yesterday (not for being a bald-faced liar, but for spamming).

Here’s how the Washington Post covered it:

Ah.

Par for the course with WaPo.

Trending

They’ve got to make Ron DeSantis look like the bad guy in this scenario.

Because if you did read the article, you’d see what a crock it really is. For example, you’d see that Ron DeSantis didn’t applaud Rebekah Jones’ Twitter suspension. At least not according to WaPo:

WaPo’s article mentions Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, tweeting about it. It also mentions Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ commss director, issuing a statement about it.

Weirdly, there are no quotes from Ron DeSantis himself regarding Rebekah Jones’ suspension.

Sorry … whistleblower Rebekah Jones. Because she’s a whistleblower, you see.

Don’t believe for a second that there’s not a method to their madness:

Maybe she’ll send them some flowers or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawfeudRebekah JonesRon DeSantissuspendedsuspensionTaryn FenskeWashington Postwhistleblower