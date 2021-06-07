Unsurprisingly, Jemele Hill was not pleased with Joe Manchin’s refusal to support the BS that was the For the People Act or support ditching the filibuster:
A Democratic senator says he will not vote for an overhaul of U.S. election law, virtually guaranteeing the failure of a top Biden administration priority. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia also restated his opposition to changing the filibuster. https://t.co/w8Rs3q1CjF
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2021
This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021
That’s a pretty ridiculous and gross characterization of Manchin’s rationale … so, naturally, here’s how Twitter decided to cover it:
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 7, 2021
See what they did there?
"Journalist."
— FlorbFnarb boop/bop/beep (@FlorbFnarb) June 7, 2021
"Journalist"
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 7, 2021
"journalist"???
— Espen Bjerke (@colher23) June 7, 2021
“Journalist”. Hahaha.
— Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 7, 2021
A “journalist” outraged about “a bill that would combat the wave of restrictive state voting laws.”
We’re gonna need to get some fact-checkers on that, pronto. Can we dispute this claim, Twitter?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2021
You kind of have to laugh at this point. It’s just so predictably stupid.
Very smart people are telling us Jemele Hill is a journalist and Andy Ngo is not. https://t.co/z10iafsuai
— K-Rod (@freddy_farts) June 7, 2021
So glad we have our tech overlords steering these conversations.
— Ese (@EseConActitud) June 7, 2021