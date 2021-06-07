Unsurprisingly, Jemele Hill was not pleased with Joe Manchin’s refusal to support the BS that was the For the People Act or support ditching the filibuster:

A Democratic senator says he will not vote for an overhaul of U.S. election law, virtually guaranteeing the failure of a top Biden administration priority. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia also restated his opposition to changing the filibuster. https://t.co/w8Rs3q1CjF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2021

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

That’s a pretty ridiculous and gross characterization of Manchin’s rationale … so, naturally, here’s how Twitter decided to cover it:

See what they did there?

"journalist"??? — Espen Bjerke (@colher23) June 7, 2021

“Journalist”. Hahaha. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 7, 2021

A “journalist” outraged about “a bill that would combat the wave of restrictive state voting laws.”

We’re gonna need to get some fact-checkers on that, pronto. Can we dispute this claim, Twitter?

You kind of have to laugh at this point. It’s just so predictably stupid.

Very smart people are telling us Jemele Hill is a journalist and Andy Ngo is not. https://t.co/z10iafsuai — K-Rod (@freddy_farts) June 7, 2021