Unsurprisingly, Jemele Hill was not pleased with Joe Manchin’s refusal to support the BS that was the For the People Act or support ditching the filibuster:

That’s a pretty ridiculous and gross characterization of Manchin’s rationale … so, naturally, here’s how Twitter decided to cover it:

See what they did there?

A “journalist” outraged about “a bill that would combat the wave of restrictive state voting laws.”

We’re gonna need to get some fact-checkers on that, pronto. Can we dispute this claim, Twitter?

You kind of have to laugh at this point. It’s just so predictably stupid.

