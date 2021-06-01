Considering the fact that Ibram X. Kendi fancies himself as perhaps the premier anti-racist expert in America, you’d think that he of all people would be able to clearly define racism.
Well, about that:
In which academic discipline is this circular, naive, deer-caught-in-the-headlights response to a basic and urgent question considered insightful or excellent?
A national culture exempting this (which, sadly, is typical of him) from judgment is unintentionally racist itself. pic.twitter.com/n493NpjFmx
— John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) June 1, 2021
Racism is a collection of racist policies. So that must mean that in order for something to be racist, it has to perpetuate racism, which is a collection of racist policies.
That clears it up! Ibram X. Kendi is so brilliant and stunning and brave and brilliant.
I thought only Leonardo da Vinci could draw a perfect circle!
— Alan Davison (@alan_davison) June 1, 2021
What an air sandwich.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2021
It's very simple:
Racism is what Racists do.
Racists are people who do Racism.
Any questions?
— Blufus Clunt (@GordonBrownhour) June 1, 2021
"My definition of 'math' is the process of doing math problems."
– Brilliant Guy
June 2021
— Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) June 1, 2021
"I define an automobile as a thing that is composed of automotive parts. Thanks for the question."
— Daniel Shays (@MrDanielShays) June 1, 2021
i define "water" as a watery substance.
*jemele hill applauds*
— coz & tulsi sittin in a tree (@thecozoutlet) June 1, 2021
I learned in 4th grade that when you write a definition, you can't use the word you are defining.
— Leslie. Bigos (@witnesstoevents) June 1, 2021
The term "begging the question" is constantly misused in online discourse because most people employing don't know what it means, but this is a genuine example of begging the question. "Q: How do you define racism? A: Well, it's stuff that's racist, duh." https://t.co/C9vWW14PqA
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2021
If you define a term using nothing more than the term itself as the basis of your definition, you are begging the question. SEE ALSO: circular reasoning.
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2021
Also, some of the responses to McWhorter's tweet defending this as a brilliant rhetorical strategy rather than a naked admission of intellectual incoherence (and lack of preparation for a really obvious question) are hilarious. People will stretch to excuse anything.
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2021