Considering the fact that Ibram X. Kendi fancies himself as perhaps the premier anti-racist expert in America, you’d think that he of all people would be able to clearly define racism.

Well, about that:

Racism is a collection of racist policies. So that must mean that in order for something to be racist, it has to perpetuate racism, which is a collection of racist policies.

That clears it up! Ibram X. Kendi is so brilliant and stunning and brave and brilliant.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-racismanti-racistcircular reasoningIbram X. KendiJohn McWhorterracismracist