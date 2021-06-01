Considering the fact that Ibram X. Kendi fancies himself as perhaps the premier anti-racist expert in America, you’d think that he of all people would be able to clearly define racism.

Well, about that:

In which academic discipline is this circular, naive, deer-caught-in-the-headlights response to a basic and urgent question considered insightful or excellent? A national culture exempting this (which, sadly, is typical of him) from judgment is unintentionally racist itself. pic.twitter.com/n493NpjFmx — John McWhorter (@JohnHMcWhorter) June 1, 2021

Racism is a collection of racist policies. So that must mean that in order for something to be racist, it has to perpetuate racism, which is a collection of racist policies.

That clears it up! Ibram X. Kendi is so brilliant and stunning and brave and brilliant.

I thought only Leonardo da Vinci could draw a perfect circle! — Alan Davison (@alan_davison) June 1, 2021

What an air sandwich. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2021

It's very simple:

Racism is what Racists do.

Racists are people who do Racism.

Any questions? — Blufus Clunt (@GordonBrownhour) June 1, 2021

"My definition of 'math' is the process of doing math problems." – Brilliant Guy

June 2021 — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) June 1, 2021

"I define an automobile as a thing that is composed of automotive parts. Thanks for the question." — Daniel Shays (@MrDanielShays) June 1, 2021

i define "water" as a watery substance.

*jemele hill applauds* — coz & tulsi sittin in a tree (@thecozoutlet) June 1, 2021

I learned in 4th grade that when you write a definition, you can't use the word you are defining. — Leslie. Bigos (@witnesstoevents) June 1, 2021

The term "begging the question" is constantly misused in online discourse because most people employing don't know what it means, but this is a genuine example of begging the question. "Q: How do you define racism? A: Well, it's stuff that's racist, duh." https://t.co/C9vWW14PqA — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2021

If you define a term using nothing more than the term itself as the basis of your definition, you are begging the question. SEE ALSO: circular reasoning. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2021