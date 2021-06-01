Last week, Tom Nichols twisted himself into an intellectual pretzel to avoid taking any responsibility for being completely wrong about Tom Cotton and the lab-leak hypothesis.

This week, Tom Nichols is twisting himself into an intellectual pretzel to avoid looking into a mirror:

We’re sensing a pattern here. Introspection has never been one of Tom Nichols’ strong suits, but geez.

