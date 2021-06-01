Last week, Tom Nichols twisted himself into an intellectual pretzel to avoid taking any responsibility for being completely wrong about Tom Cotton and the lab-leak hypothesis.

This is a recurring tactic on the right. Imply it, let the echo chamber run with it, then deny it, then say you were right all along. Because the goal, as always, is to plant the idea in the heads of stupid people who will not bother with later nuance or explanations. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2021

This week, Tom Nichols is twisting himself into an intellectual pretzel to avoid looking into a mirror:

There are a lot of second and third string would-be intellectuals and hangers-on who thought the Trump era would be the time, finally, when they would get the social respect they thought was due them. They didn't. That makes their resentment sharper and even more dangerous now. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 1, 2021

We’re sensing a pattern here. Introspection has never been one of Tom Nichols’ strong suits, but geez.

So when *do* you think you'll get the respect you deserve, Tom? https://t.co/tZ7azYA5Dh — Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) June 1, 2021

Tom has become the most dunkable guy on Twitter. https://t.co/6nu6qPfLgO — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) June 1, 2021

Tom's entire career depends on there being a next "bigger threat". It's the only way he stays on TV. https://t.co/INzSTzleQB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2021

The shadowy, ghost memory of Trump lives rent free in this dude’s head. It’s almost clinical at this point https://t.co/9udPmFAbF2 — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) June 1, 2021

Tom thinks that he's a 1st string intellectual. https://t.co/cI0YDlXORE — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) June 1, 2021

The drought in the western US is nothing compared to the national self-awareness shortage. https://t.co/kjFciwFoQ5 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 1, 2021