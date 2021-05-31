How are things in the anti-facist utopia of Portland, Oregon?

Let’s check in and see:

The Denver Nuggets basketball team was staying in The Nines hotel in downtown Portland on Friday night when leftist activists surrounded the building in pursuit of a man they believed to be conservative author Andy Ngo, WW has learned. https://t.co/7W9EA4PCIp — Willamette Week (@wweek) May 31, 2021

More from Willamette Weekly:

Riot police arrived at the hotel shortly before midnight on May 28 and formed a perimeter at the intersection of Southwest Morrison Street and 6th Avenue for the next 30 minutes.

Sources familiar with the Nuggets’ travel arrangements say the NBA team stayed at The Nines during its two-game road trip to Portland for the playoff series with the Trail Blazers. The Nuggets arrived in Portland on May 26 and left May 29.

That means the team was inside the hotel when the crowd pursued the man they believed to be Ngo to the concierge desk of the hotel, then pulled on the doors and confronted Nines staff in a chaotic scene. Protesters had previously tackled and punched the man, who fled to the hotel for safety.

Just a normal evening in Portland, then.

“He ran for blocks until someone in the pursuing group tackled him—at Southwest 4th Avenue and Morrison Street—and punched him several times after his head hit the brick sidewalk.” Antifa brutally assaulted an Asian man they believed to be Andy Ngo. https://t.co/f8g4aeqRuN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2021

I expect full throated condemnation from the NBA any minute now. https://t.co/dRt7HR7DZN — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 31, 2021

It’s only fair.

If they were far right activists the media would have turned this into a nba hate crime — B (@chillAF) May 31, 2021

ANTIFA assaults an Asian Journalist, chases him in to a hotel, and forms a lynch mob outside and the mainstream media only covers the story because the Denver Nuggets happen to have been in the hotel at the time. — FatDrunkAndStupid (@Trumpistas) May 31, 2021

So a bunch of Antifa members tried to attack a gay Asian man? Couldn't that be considered a hate crime? — Nicole J (@nicole_j0124) May 31, 2021

They tried to murder him. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2021

I wouldn't want to be an Asian man in Portland right now. Hell, I've received death threats and I'm thousands of miles away from these freaks. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2021

Why isn't the media talking about how Antifa tried to lynch an Asian man in Portland? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2021

They are! They’re just framing Antifa as “activists” and Andy Ngo as a “conservative author.” Helps to make the violence go down easier.

Portland just accepting mobs going after specific people like this is totally reasonable https://t.co/vXJ8mJfj9E — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 31, 2021

Seems…..fascist — edweird mitchell (@EdweirdMitchell) May 31, 2021