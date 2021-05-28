Have you looked at CNN’s homepage lately? Most likely you haven’t, because, well, it’s CNN.

But just so you know, here’s what you’ve been missing:

(Brian Stelter retweeted that one, in case you were wondering.)

.@cnn's homepage is overwhelming but communicates the moment we're in accurately. pic.twitter.com/2lJSMBozQH — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 28, 2021

So very accurately.

every media outlet should look like this — Annie Nilsson (@anne_nilsson) May 28, 2021

Really? Every media outlet should be hyperfocused on Donald Trump and QAnon and the Capitol riots while completely ignoring the fact that Joe Biden shut down an investigation into the increasingly plausible lab-leak theory? Every media outlet should completely ignore rapidly spreading antisemitic violence that’s egged on if not outright condoned by progressive Democrats and the far Left?

Every media outlet should be as shameless as CNN?

The network that cried wolf https://t.co/jci43zE6xl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2021

Fear porn click bait. This is CNN. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) May 28, 2021

CNN needs to calm down. https://t.co/2XoGL7YiAq — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) May 28, 2021

Time to call it a day, @TheBabylonBee, reality has out-parodied you. https://t.co/EEqZwRcV9W — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 28, 2021

CNN or DNC? NO one can tell the difference. https://t.co/MphSnYh2gs — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 28, 2021