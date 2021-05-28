Have you looked at CNN’s homepage lately? Most likely you haven’t, because, well, it’s CNN.

But just so you know, here’s what you’ve been missing:

(Brian Stelter retweeted that one, in case you were wondering.)

Trending

So very accurately.

Really? Every media outlet should be hyperfocused on Donald Trump and QAnon and the Capitol riots while completely ignoring the fact that Joe Biden shut down an investigation into the increasingly plausible lab-leak theory? Every media outlet should completely ignore rapidly spreading antisemitic violence that’s egged on if not outright condoned by progressive Democrats and the far Left?

Every media outlet should be as shameless as CNN?

