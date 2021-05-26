Proud progressive Dianne Morales is running for Mayor of New York City, but it’s not all smooth sailing for her campaign:

Whitney Hu, Morales’ campaign manager, resigned in recent days after presenting concerns over how a member of the team treated Black and brown employees, according to someone familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss a sensitive subject.

“They created a very toxic environment for a lot of the young Black and brown people who joined the campaign,” the person said, adding the staffer in question belittled other employees.

Hu told Morales, a first-time political candidate, that she would leave the campaign if the person was not fired. When Morales didn’t budge, Hu walked away, the person told POLITICO.

On her way out, the person added, Hu urged staffers to consider forming a union. She had previously raised concerns about wages and lack of health care for employees on the upstart campaign. The work conditions that trouble some people on Morales’ team threaten to cut against her own pledge to address inadequate workplace treatment of people of color.

In response to the situation, Morales has issued a statement. At least it’s supposed to be a statement:

Bill de Blasio actually sounds somewhat normal and levelheaded by comparison.

Confused? Join the club.

Dianne is apparently hoping that if she uses a lot of words, you’ll be too busy trying to figure out what she’s saying to actually be able to figure out what she’s saying. Or something.

Good luck with all that, New York City.

