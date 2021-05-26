Proud progressive Dianne Morales is running for Mayor of New York City, but it’s not all smooth sailing for her campaign:

Whitney Hu, Morales’ campaign manager, resigned in recent days after presenting concerns over how a member of the team treated Black and brown employees, according to someone familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss a sensitive subject. “They created a very toxic environment for a lot of the young Black and brown people who joined the campaign,” the person said, adding the staffer in question belittled other employees. Hu told Morales, a first-time political candidate, that she would leave the campaign if the person was not fired. When Morales didn’t budge, Hu walked away, the person told POLITICO. On her way out, the person added, Hu urged staffers to consider forming a union. She had previously raised concerns about wages and lack of health care for employees on the upstart campaign. The work conditions that trouble some people on Morales’ team threaten to cut against her own pledge to address inadequate workplace treatment of people of color.

In response to the situation, Morales has issued a statement. At least it’s supposed to be a statement:

We believe in transformative justice in our city and on this campaign. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/etaMLuAQvH — Dianne Morales for NYC Mayor☀️ (@Dianne4NYC) May 26, 2021

Bill de Blasio actually sounds somewhat normal and levelheaded by comparison.

Every public school policy meeting I have attended has been drenched in this same jargon. https://t.co/dhjGKbdEP3 — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) May 26, 2021

This style of language is a huge red flag about anyone. "Intentionally center," "transformative justice," "I accepted accountability," "harm," etc. As is typical, this language is being used to obfuscate. This statement gives no indication of what the hell happened. https://t.co/Ul1MNMfMuB — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 26, 2021

Confused? Join the club.

okay but what happened — Chris Osborn (@Chris_Osborn) May 26, 2021

Please be more specific — justin. (@justinjoboyle) May 26, 2021

This is her chance to correct if any misinformation on the article from Uprising yesterday. Search it. An excerpt👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RYEzjLKDIo — SFbayareaYangGang🧢≥🍑🍎🦄🤠💡 (@FbayareaS) May 26, 2021

Yeah… but I am still confused. 😂 — Tiger 🇺🇸🧢🍍✏️ (@TigerYangGang1) May 26, 2021

Dianne is apparently hoping that if she uses a lot of words, you’ll be too busy trying to figure out what she’s saying to actually be able to figure out what she’s saying. Or something.

That's a whole lotta words that say a whole lotta nothing — Jake From State Farm (@JakeFro19610091) May 26, 2021

I see the word salad bar has been restocked. https://t.co/ALYocbsqu4 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 26, 2021

Good luck with all that, New York City.

How is this an example of transformative justice? It’s opaque and lacks detail. — Alex (@alexjallot) May 26, 2021