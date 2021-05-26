Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took the reins from Jen Psaki’s oh-so-capable hands at today’s White House press briefing:

This is a historic day, you realize.

Well, not the first, technically.

Trending

Making history as the second person to do something?

That’s a fair question.

If people are going to insist on keeping score, shouldn’t we acknowledge that Karine Jean-Pierre is following in the footsteps of the first black woman to brief the White House press?

Who was the first black woman to brief the White House press, anyway? Let’s see if we can find out:

Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush and the inspiration for Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” was the first Black woman to lead a briefing when she took to the podium in 1991.

Ah. She worked for George H.W. Bush. That might explain why Jody Smith’s own historic achievement isn’t being spotlighted today.

No, they do not.

Evidently.

Meanwhile:

Because Joe Biden’s commitment to “diversity” isn’t worth a whole lot. Nor, it seems, is the media’s.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deputy White House press secretaryGeorge H.W. BushhistorichistoryJody SmithJoe BidenKarine Jean-PierreWhite House press briefingwhite house press corps