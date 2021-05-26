Yesterday, David Axelrod was incredibly moved by the conversation Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer had about GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent comments comparing mask mandates and proof-of-vaccine documentation to the Holocaust:

So moving to hear @DanaBashCNN and @wolfblitzer speak just now about what MGT’s flippant Holocaust references meant to them. Said Wolf, whose late parents were Holocaust survivors.

“If my parents were alive, they would ask, “How could this happen in the United States of America?” — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 25, 2021

That’s very moving and all, but forgive us if we’re not actually as moved as David is. See, as Ben Shapiro points out, lamenting Holocaust comparisons only seems to be a thing that liberals like Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer do when someone on the Right is making such comparisons.

Weird that Blitzer has had nothing to say about the overt anti-Semitism of the Squad and their de facto support for a genocidal Hamas terror regime https://t.co/JAd1h9IPwC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2021

As always, two things can be true at once: MTG's statements were absurd AND the media are focusing laser-like on MTG so that they can misdirect from the fact that they are completely fine with the Squad's blatant blood libeling and anti-Semitism regarding Israel and Hamas. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2021

MTG's comments, while nutso, pose zero threat to Jews in the United States. Meanwhile, the Jew-hatred of the radical Left is generating a massive upsurge in street violence against Jews across the country. Anti-masking advocates aren't attacking Jews. Anti-Israel activists are. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 26, 2021

Correct. As abhorrent and cringe-inducing and insane as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks have been, terrible Holocaust comparisons don’t exactly pose a viable threat to Jews in this country and around the world. The Squad’s antisemitism, by contrast, directly fuels violence against Jews. And Axelrod, Bash, Blitzer, et al. won’t have any moving conversations about that.

Greene is stupid. Team Intersectional is malevolent. That's the difference. https://t.co/za8PAo1MCz — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 25, 2021

Greene is stupid and crazy. The squad appears on magazine covers. **THATS** the difference. https://t.co/DChKjJrtTe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2021

Right. Greene has virtually no elite-class defenders. She has no committee assignments. It is universally assumed that she is a liability for other Rs. https://t.co/PTFR4y4PbT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 26, 2021

