Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy is up for re-election in 2022, and he’s not wasting any time working on his ad game:

Short and sweet. And very effective (“belive” typo notwithstanding).

We approve.

Trending

We can’t argue with that assessment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 20222nd AmendmentgungunsJohn KennedyLouisianaloveSecond AmendmentU.S. Senate