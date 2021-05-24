Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy is up for re-election in 2022, and he’s not wasting any time working on his ad game:
@JohnKennedyLA knows love is the answer! pic.twitter.com/FlvWpTVmbc
— Jon Adams (@JonAdams) May 24, 2021
Short and sweet. And very effective (“belive” typo notwithstanding).
We approve.
i love this man pic.twitter.com/uKOY2QUuMs
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) May 24, 2021
😂😂😂
— falbala (@anouchkacohen) May 24, 2021
Whoever came up with this commercial 👍👍👍😂
— RIP America 🇺🇸 (@bstreier) May 24, 2021
Legend. https://t.co/KFLnTF9eQ8
— black beard chris™ 🏴☠️ (@wretchedmarine) May 24, 2021
this is the most American thing I’ve ever seen and I love it https://t.co/CGalp1OtSj
— Stacey Shepard (@nonpromqueen) May 24, 2021
Rad. That was awesome 😂❤️👍🏼
— Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) May 24, 2021
We can’t argue with that assessment.
It's a damn effective ad. https://t.co/JVCBUjjA0H
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) May 24, 2021
this is how you ad pic.twitter.com/b7hk1NoKYe
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 24, 2021
This…might be the best ad I've ever seen https://t.co/p4SfsW6sfI
— Mark Alastor (@MAlastor1) May 24, 2021