As we discussed earlier, many people of the leftist persuasion apparently aren’t comfortable specifically condemning rising antisemitism and antisemitic violence. They’ve had to also denounce Islamophobia, which, while still a problem, just doesn’t currently exist on the level at which antisemitism exists.

For days now we’ve seen Jewish people attacked here in the US. There’s been plenty of video. I’m still waiting to see the video evidence for the wave of Islamophobia, because I am yet to see any. Now, tell me why the left can’t just simply condemn antisemitism? pic.twitter.com/BcK7vHA8m0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 24, 2021

That’s a rhetorical question, right?

But it’s one that former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind is willing to tackle:

THREAD: Why Leftist Condemnations of Antisemitism Are Practically Worthless. Let's take a look back at how these condemnations of antisemitism have been handled by @TheDemocrats and what they reveal. 1. Those who get angry with "all lives matter" in response to BLM also say: pic.twitter.com/WXlxHfBcVi — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

.@AOC who failed to call out antisemitism every single time it has peaked in her own city, called out those who spoke against antisemitism but not Islamophobia, though she did the very same, just the reverse! pic.twitter.com/MIo2YBBNNz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

But back in February when there was a spike of anti-Asian hate crimes, whaddya know, the condemnation was focused exclusively on anti-Asian hate. Nothing else. Why the difference in approach? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qCVGprRAb6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

After two weeks of nonstop anti-Jewish violence being directed by pro-Palestinian mobs everywhere from London to NYC the condemnations curiously were NOT FOCUSED ON ANTISEMITISM Despite @MayorofLondon recognizing the "rise in antisemitism" he broadened the condemnation. Why? pic.twitter.com/PTSwwM65K6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

.@BernieSanders also linked the "disturbing antisemitic attacks" to a "troubling rise in Islamophobia". Yet, he was able to condemn "Islamophobia" exclusively on multiple occasions, but never once did he condemn antisemitism singularly. Why? Why this constant linkage? pic.twitter.com/yKsagpBpdW — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

You'll notice that the Hamas Congressional Caucus also condemned antisemitism while equating it with Islamophobia as if we've actually seen a rise in both when in fact we've only witnessed a rise in violent antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/EC5EjRdbBS — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

So how does this work? When the antisemitic attacks were committed by white supremacists, the squad not only condemned it but called out the source of the hatred: white supremacy pic.twitter.com/GmeJuuCb7f — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

But what about when anti-Jewish violence is committed by other minorities? Then suddenly not only don't they name the source of hatred, but they broaden the condemnations against antisemitism to include ALL RACISM. That's the equivalent of BLM telling you "ALL LIVES MATTER" pic.twitter.com/Eob7WoZcTW — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

And how about when it came to calling out Islamophobia on its own? Somehow that gets their exclusive attention rather than watering it down by adding "and all forms of racism." pic.twitter.com/86Od27mnJK — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Worse yet, @ilhan once made as if Jews and Palestinians face the same hatred, but in so doing her goal was to deny the antisemitism that has deep roots in the Palestinian psyche thanks to decades of anti-Jewish conditioning. pic.twitter.com/1nuUqDCU3W — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

.@AOC who failed to call out antisemitism every single time it has peaked in her own city, called out those who spoke against antisemitism but not Islamophobia, though she did the very same, just the reverse! pic.twitter.com/MIo2YBBNNz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Check out this recent headline from the @nytimes. The implication is that the anti-Jewish pogroms we've witnessed over the past couple of weeks is a "conflict" thus implying "two sides" who just aren't getting along. Except…only one side is attacking the other! pic.twitter.com/XZGnYlzT35 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Unfortunately, this Leftist position that cannot deal with any antisemitism that isn't attributed to "white supremacists" is nothing new. Remember back in March/2019 when @Ilhan was going to be censured for her antisemitic remarks? Remember when they watered down the resolution? pic.twitter.com/jt4RC7YJ8w — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

One response is that antisemitism and Islamophobia have both been rising. But according to the NYPD's Q1 report while there were 27 attacks against Jews, there was a grand total of 1 against Muslims. That disparity is even greater by now considering the last couple of weeks! pic.twitter.com/hWcSzd5vh9 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

If after a 2 weeks of violent global pogroms, especially in NYC, the same people who condemned anti-Asian and anti-Islamic hate crimes with singular focus cannot condemn anti-Jewish violence without invoking "All forms of racism," they may be in denial of their own antisemitism! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

Bottom line: The Far-Left cannot get itself to condemn antisemitism without "All lives mattering" it when the perpetrators are blacks and Muslims bc suddenly antisemitism is borne of thin air and no ideology whatsoever! So when you see their "condemnations" remember their BS! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 24, 2021

We will.

Suddenly it's OK to say "All lives matter".

A thread. https://t.co/f9cLgE2PCb — One fish, two fish; Yitz fish, Jew fish (@MeerkatYitz) May 24, 2021