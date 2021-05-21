“The View” is all about the hot topics, so naturally they addressed CNN host Chris Cuomo’s quarter-assed apology for putting his colleagues “in a bad spot.”

And, naturally, the cohosts — with the exceptions of Meghan McCain — made attempts to defend Chris Cuomo’s honor:

"[Chris Cuomo] has been very transparent." –Sunny Hostin https://t.co/bZReFe1qjf — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 21, 2021

Cohost Ana Navarro is also, as she reminds viewers, “a CNNer,” and you’d think she’d be pretty pissed at Chris Cuomo for putting CNN’s reputation in further jeopardy. But she’s not. In fact, she’s proud to be one of his colleagues because she knows that he’s a good and decent guy (starts around the 1:32 mark):

CHRIS CUOMO APOLOGIZES FOR ADVISING BROTHER: The CNN anchor responded to calls for the network to take action after he took part in strategy meetings about allegations against his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/Udggl3zWfw — The View (@TheView) May 21, 2021

If things weren’t as stupid as they are, we might actually be shocked that Ana Navarro would go to bat for a scumbag like Chris Cuomo. But things are indeed quite stupid, and, as Janice Dean points out, things have been stupid with Ana Navarro for quite some time.

Let’s rewind one year, shall we? Here’s what Ana Navarro had to say about Chris Cuomo’s primetime fluffing of his brother on May 21, 2020:

For months, @CNN has carried almost 24/7 sobering Covid-news. A few minutes of friendly bantering b/w 2 brothers w/high-profile, high-stress jobs, is not supposed to be journalism. It’s called humor. It is a coping mechanism for some of us. Simple. If it offends you, don’t watch. https://t.co/BXraeuMahJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

One year later, Navarro still seems fine with her colleague’s behavior, even now that she knows how Chris Cuomo got involved in Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct scandal.

But Janice Dean isn’t willing to let Navarro off the hook for aiding and abetting Chris Cuomo’s aiding and abetting of Andrew Cuomo:

This lady likes to defend @ChrisCuomo doing unethical interviews and giving sexual harassment advice to his criminal brother. https://t.co/kv5b2lDcoU — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2021

That is literally what this lady, Ana Navarro, did on “The View” today. Because this lady, Ana Navarro, is not a good lady.