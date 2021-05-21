CNN’s Don Lemon is nothing if not a straight shooter. Don’t take our word for it; take his:
CNN’s @donlemon: "The only party now that is operating in reality is the Democratic Party. The Republican Party is obsolete … I’m not a political person. I’m a person who lives in reality. I’m a journalist." pic.twitter.com/3vS0f3zRFs
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2021
He’s not a political person! He’s a journalist! He just calls ’em as he sees ’em!
"I'm a person who lives in reality. I'm a journalist." lol.
— The Conservative New Mexican (@RightNewsNM) May 21, 2021
— Coaster 🙂 (@CoasterD_) May 21, 2021
— Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) May 21, 2021
I’m a journalist 😂😂😂😂 @donlemon
— skeletor (@skeleto56709861) May 21, 2021
Hahahahahahahaha
— Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean (@JonKeyHoTee) May 21, 2021
https://t.co/zm0wRjbSJk pic.twitter.com/kCMyoIJNMW
— TX Buckeye (@KMulleni) May 21, 2021
— FritztheTrittbrettfahrer (@theblogcat) May 21, 2021
— theotherlebowski (@jrberg3) May 21, 2021
— PDN (@DRPDN23) May 21, 2021
— Cole Bradford (@ColeBradford) May 21, 2021
— Newbomb Turk (@mindspin412) May 21, 2021
— Penny Nall (@Pnall81) May 21, 2021
what drugs do these people consume because obviously what I’m doing ain’t strong enough
— R.H. (@RHHustleSpeed) May 21, 2021
Not sure you can handle whatever Don Lemon’s on. Seems pretty hardcore.
“Also? Men can give birth & menstruate; women can get prostate cancer; wearing a mask after being vaccinated is SCIENCE! Words are violence; looting & rioting is speech; color-blindness is racism; & we need to stop CO2, which feeds trees that make oxygen or else we’ll all die!” https://t.co/RF22gOR2z5
— Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) May 21, 2021