CNN’s Don Lemon is nothing if not a straight shooter. Don’t take our word for it; take his:

CNN’s @donlemon: "The only party now that is operating in reality is the Democratic Party. The Republican Party is obsolete … I’m not a political person. I’m a person who lives in reality. I’m a journalist." pic.twitter.com/3vS0f3zRFs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2021

He’s not a political person! He’s a journalist! He just calls ’em as he sees ’em!

"I'm a person who lives in reality. I'm a journalist." lol. — The Conservative New Mexican (@RightNewsNM) May 21, 2021

Hahahahahahahaha — Jean-Jacques François Jacques-Jean (@JonKeyHoTee) May 21, 2021

what drugs do these people consume because obviously what I’m doing ain’t strong enough — R.H. (@RHHustleSpeed) May 21, 2021

Not sure you can handle whatever Don Lemon’s on. Seems pretty hardcore.