CNN’s Don Lemon is nothing if not a straight shooter. Don’t take our word for it; take his:

He’s not a political person! He’s a journalist! He just calls ’em as he sees ’em!

Trending

Not sure you can handle whatever Don Lemon’s on. Seems pretty hardcore.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDemocratic partyDemocratsDon LemonjournalismjournalistpoliticsRepublican Partyrepublicans