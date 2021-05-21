Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers recently tweeted out a photo of Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a compromising position on the Acela:

From a GOP source: Congresswoman Caroline Maloney from NYC on the Acela with no mask: pic.twitter.com/gJfqb5jgVn — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 20, 2021

Tsk, tsk, Rep. Maloney. What a poor example you’re setting!

With the chin-diaper thing, of course. But you’re also setting a very poor example with this:

Guess not. Dang, Congresswoman!

Pretty disturbing @RepMaloney liked this tweet after I tweeted out this photo of her… pic.twitter.com/ERcZfCpsfP — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 21, 2021

Classy move by a classy lady.

In the interest of fairness, we feel that it’s necessary to point out that Rep. Maloney tweeted this shortly after Rodgers pointed out the “like”:

Neither I or my staff proactively or intentionally liked that disgusting tweet. I do not stand for that type of language. As soon as I was made aware that my account was recorded as “liking” it, I removed it. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 21, 2021

Well, good for her for unliking it, we guess. Though we can’t help but wonder: if neither her nor her staff — who are presumably the only people who have access to her Twitter account — proactively or intentionally liked the tweet, then who liked it?

Who liked it then??? — Ant (@Anthony_The_Gen) May 21, 2021

Ummm somebody obviously did… — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2021

Yeah I’m sure it just liked itself. pic.twitter.com/TR5bUk90dC — Brian (@PalmguyActual) May 21, 2021

We need Joy Reid to weigh in on this.