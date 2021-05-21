Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers recently tweeted out a photo of Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a compromising position on the Acela:
From a GOP source: Congresswoman Caroline Maloney from NYC on the Acela with no mask: pic.twitter.com/gJfqb5jgVn
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 20, 2021
Tsk, tsk, Rep. Maloney. What a poor example you’re setting!
With the chin-diaper thing, of course. But you’re also setting a very poor example with this:
I guess @RepMaloney didn’t like being caught without her mask on… Jeez. https://t.co/dQAmlw1uUX pic.twitter.com/2hcWB3WWPs
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 21, 2021
Guess not. Dang, Congresswoman!
Pretty disturbing @RepMaloney liked this tweet after I tweeted out this photo of her… pic.twitter.com/ERcZfCpsfP
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 21, 2021
Trending
- 'The disease is a mental condition called ... INTELLIGENCE': Perfect video mocks just how FAR GONE many people are with COVID restrictions (watch)
- AP had to fire left-wing journo Emily Wilder for Glenn Kessler to realize 'how quickly a talented young reporter's career can be snuffed out by a Twitter mob'
Classy move by a classy lady.
Whoa…. https://t.co/LOfkIQUciY
— Teach (@always4life1011) May 21, 2021
— Dan Kunsman (@dankunsman) May 21, 2021
In the interest of fairness, we feel that it’s necessary to point out that Rep. Maloney tweeted this shortly after Rodgers pointed out the “like”:
Neither I or my staff proactively or intentionally liked that disgusting tweet. I do not stand for that type of language. As soon as I was made aware that my account was recorded as “liking” it, I removed it.
— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 21, 2021
Well, good for her for unliking it, we guess. Though we can’t help but wonder: if neither her nor her staff — who are presumably the only people who have access to her Twitter account — proactively or intentionally liked the tweet, then who liked it?
Who liked it then???
— Ant (@Anthony_The_Gen) May 21, 2021
Ummm somebody obviously did…
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2021
Yeah I’m sure it just liked itself. pic.twitter.com/TR5bUk90dC
— Brian (@PalmguyActual) May 21, 2021
— Sooner Bred (@thisgirl_13) May 21, 2021
— David (@CalFireDAS) May 21, 2021
We need Joy Reid to weigh in on this.
was it time travelling hackers
— Frisbeetarian (@Frisbeetarian) May 21, 2021