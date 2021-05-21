After he learned about the AP firing newly hired journalist Emily Wilder, supposedly for violating their social media policy, New York Times national politics reporter and CNN political analyst Astead Herndon couldn’t help but note that there seems to be a double standard when it comes to past activism (Wilder was a vocal pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activist in college):

media is full of ppl who rebranded from open conservative activism. in fact they'll get jobs for that reason, pitching themselves as ~ideologically diverse~ in a supposedly liberal industry. same path doesn't exist for activist left https://t.co/54dlYx5S8K — Astead (@AsteadWesley) May 21, 2021

Great point, Mr. Herndon. Or it would be, if it weren’t totally disingenuous. The path from activism to media doesn’t exist for the activist Left?

Please allow the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams to rebut Herndon’s claim:

George Stephanopoulos hosts "Good Morning America" and "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." His only background in journalism is sports news broadcasting in college. He joined ABC after gigs with Dem Reps. Feighan and Gephardt, the Dukakis campaign, & the Clinton White House. https://t.co/NGQuyiZeLU — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

Chuck Todd joined National Journal directly after working for former Sen. Tom Harkin’s, D-Iowa, failed 1992 presidential campaign. Todd later joined NBC News, where he now hosts “Meet the Press.” — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

Tim Russert went to NBC News after working for both former Sen. Daniel Moynihan, D-N.Y., and New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. He became the host of “Meet the Press” a few years later. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

Big revolving door between political activism and journalism, benefitting both parties. Would probably say the revolving door moves a little easier for one team, though, as evidenced by the exceptionally high-profile gigs awarded to former Democratic staffers. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Van Jones anyone? Anyone?? — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) May 21, 2021

Chris Matthews worked for Muskie, Carter and Tip O’Neill. — Bob Bellafiore (@bbellafiore) May 21, 2021

yeah, i tried to keep the list restricted to people who rebranded as journalists. matthews is in the commentator category. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 21, 2021

Fair. Otherwise we’d be here all day.

not to say that such a pathway shouldn't exist but just as those people should be judged on their work, same should apply to Wilder — and the rest of us — Astead (@AsteadWesley) May 21, 2021

And we can only assume that by “the rest of us,” he means “media liberals.”

All those conservative activists…https://t.co/UDiKIBlDni — Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) May 21, 2021

The Slack chats at Astead's own newspaper does not exactly suggest that elite media is full of conservative activists and hostile to those from the left. — Robert Cecil (@LRobertCecil) May 21, 2021

Not really, no.

“Yes, but however the difference is, and I cannot stress this enough, is that it’s different when we do it.” — A Newtonian Fluid (@asolarevent) May 21, 2021

***

Related:

WaPo media critic addresses CNN’s Cuomo problem by pointing at ‘worse’ Fox News & Sean Hannity