After he learned about the AP firing newly hired journalist Emily Wilder, supposedly for violating their social media policy, New York Times national politics reporter and CNN political analyst Astead Herndon couldn’t help but note that there seems to be a double standard when it comes to past activism (Wilder was a vocal pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activist in college):

Great point, Mr. Herndon. Or it would be, if it weren’t totally disingenuous. The path from activism to media doesn’t exist for the activist Left?

Please allow the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams to rebut Herndon’s claim:

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Fair. Otherwise we’d be here all day.

And we can only assume that by “the rest of us,” he means “media liberals.”

Not really, no.

***

