To say that a lot has happened over the past year would be an understatement. A whole lot changed.

But some constants remained. Like the Cuomo brothers, for example.

365 days ago, Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo were out-of-touch, elitist douchebags:

And today, they are … out-of-touch, elitist douchebags.

Trending

Good times.

Exactly like that.

One would think!

