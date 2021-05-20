To say that a lot has happened over the past year would be an understatement. A whole lot changed.

But some constants remained. Like the Cuomo brothers, for example.

365 days ago, Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo were out-of-touch, elitist douchebags:

And today, they are … out-of-touch, elitist douchebags.

One year ago today. https://t.co/Mb6CzFWVuC — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 20, 2021

One year ago today. What a couple of assholes. https://t.co/1EB3XcgxLZ — Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) May 20, 2021

Think about what we know now regarding Andrew Cuomo… this interview was one year ago today https://t.co/2aQ8wgwFkh — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) May 20, 2021

Happy anniversary to this perfect example of CNN's rigid, journalistic standards. https://t.co/kUqw9bay7n — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 20, 2021

Good times.

Chris when you're good, you're good. When you're bad, you're better. You guy are killing me. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Melanka (@CLaurignano) May 21, 2020

Kind of like his brother killed a bunch of old people? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2021

Exactly like that.

CNN actively hid the crimes, injustices, and negligence of the Cuomo administration while joking and laughing with the Governor on the air. Hey @secupp aren’t you appalled? https://t.co/A6uE0AlMlU — Jackson Park (@JacksonOPark) May 20, 2021

One would think!

FLASHBACK to when Fredo tried to distract people from the fact his brother killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers with his incompetence. He failed miserably. https://t.co/aNetXA95bh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 20, 2021