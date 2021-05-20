To say that a lot has happened over the past year would be an understatement. A whole lot changed.
But some constants remained. Like the Cuomo brothers, for example.
365 days ago, Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo were out-of-touch, elitist douchebags:
Which swab was it @NYGovCuomo ? pic.twitter.com/ivMUQtHw4g
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 21, 2020
And today, they are … out-of-touch, elitist douchebags.
One year ago today. https://t.co/3ytvqYYR5j pic.twitter.com/wpfXj1SQwB
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 20, 2021
One year ago today. https://t.co/Mb6CzFWVuC
— Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 20, 2021
What a couple of assholes. https://t.co/1EB3XcgxLZ
— Rufus T. Firefly, FU (sworn enemy of Rakell) 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) May 20, 2021
Think about what we know now regarding Andrew Cuomo… this interview was one year ago today https://t.co/2aQ8wgwFkh
— Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) May 20, 2021
Happy anniversary to this perfect example of CNN's rigid, journalistic standards. https://t.co/kUqw9bay7n
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 20, 2021
Good times.
Chris when you're good, you're good. When you're bad, you're better. You guy are killing me. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Melanka (@CLaurignano) May 21, 2020
Kind of like his brother killed a bunch of old people?
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2021
Exactly like that.
CNN actively hid the crimes, injustices, and negligence of the Cuomo administration while joking and laughing with the Governor on the air.
Hey @secupp aren’t you appalled? https://t.co/A6uE0AlMlU
— Jackson Park (@JacksonOPark) May 20, 2021
FLASHBACK to when Fredo tried to distract people from the fact his brother killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers with his incompetence. He failed miserably. https://t.co/aNetXA95bh
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 20, 2021
The Cuomo’s are really terrible people and should never have power or influence in any form. https://t.co/aNetXA95bh
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 20, 2021