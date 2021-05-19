Kamala Harris can’t be bothered to confront the border crisis, but it’s not because she’s lazy or inept or anything; she’s just hyperfocused on making sure members of the Biden administration are fully transparent when it comes to their personal finances, by doing things like closing “the trust loophole”:

Eliminate the trust loophole in existing financial disclosure law. The Ethics in Government Act requires candidates for federal office and senior Executive Branch officials to disclose their assets. It aims to give the public, media, and other government officials a chance to identify potential conflicts, and to demand recusal where appropriate. But candidates and public officials often transfer assets into trusts controlled by family members or close friends, and then disclose just the existence of the trust rather than the assets it holds. This loophole has allowed many senior officials — including President Trump — to avoid disclosing significant financial interests. Biden will work with Congress to close this loophole; and will meanwhile require that any member of his Administration who is a beneficiary of a discretionary trust disclose all of its holdings.

Biden administration member Kamala Harris will close that loophole just as soon as she finishes squeezing through it:

Kamala Harris keeps assets in tax-advantaged trust, appearing to violate own ethics pledge "The trust is inconsistent with Biden and Harris' campaign plan to crack down on such vehicles" https://t.co/tExGNJ25mP #FoxNews — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2021

More from Fox News:

According to Harris’ financial disclosure form released Monday, she has been a trustee of the KDH/DCE family trust since 2017. The trust’s assets “are not reportable,” according to the filing, effectively obscuring some of the vice president’s holdings from public view. The trust is inconsistent with Biden and Harris’ campaign plan to crack down on such vehicles once in office. Biden and Harris pledged to work with Congress to “eliminate the trust loophole in existing financial disclosure law,” and Biden said he would “require that any member of his Administration who is a beneficiary of a discretionary trust disclose all of its holdings.” It is unclear why Harris does not have to adhere to the pledge and report the assets held in the trust. The vice president’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

We’d say Kamala Harris’ office lack of a response makes it pretty clear why the Biden administration’s ethics rules don’t apply to her.

