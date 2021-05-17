We were already well aware that Party of Science™ member Cori Bush’s grasp on actual science was tenuous at best, thanks to her designation of women as “birthing people.”

So, while this scoop from the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman may seem shocking on its face, it’s actually really, really on-brand for Cori Bush:

Meet @RepCori Bush and Her Fellow Faith Healers Missouri Dem supposedly cured of COVID through faith-healing-by-phone Via @alanagoodmanhttps://t.co/HFOmwrXhaz — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 17, 2021

More:

Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) spent years working as a faith healer for a religious group that claims to have resurrected the dead and cured thousands of people suffering from AIDS, cancer, paralysis, and other serious maladies—including Bush’s own severe case of coronavirus last year. Bush did not have medical insurance when she was hospitalized with the virus last April, and she said her struggle illustrated the necessity of passing Medicare for All. Officials at her faith-healing church, however, said she was cured within 30 minutes after talking to the head pastor, Charles Ndifon, by phone from her hospital bed. “Cori, she had COVID, and she called me from the hospital,” Ndifon, the presiding apostle of Kingdom Embassy International churches told the Washington Free Beacon. “And 30 minutes later, she was breathing. Healed. It was that simple.” … “She continued having meetings even when I left St. Louis. She continued healing the sick, she would send the reports,” said Ndifon. “Once in a while, cases they can’t handle, they would send to me.” Bush founded and served as pastor at the St. Louis chapter of the Kingdom Embassy International church from 2011 to 2014, according to corporate records and her LinkedIn page. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Oh, we’ll bet she didn’t respond.

When Democrat Cori Bush got the coronavirus, she turned to a faith healer who says he cured her over the phone in 30 mins The faith healer, Charles Ndifon, also claims to cure AIDS, cancer, and can resurrect the dead. He trained Bush to do same in 2011https://t.co/tDdXsE3aCq — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 17, 2021

How does one respond when one gets exposed as Benny Hinn in a dress?

Follow the science they said… Democrat @CoriBush claims she was cured of COVID via a 30 minute phone call.https://t.co/PzTJ8OEaEK pic.twitter.com/iIyEtmbXXs — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) May 17, 2021

Or, rather, Charles Ndifon claims she was cured within 30 minutes over the phone. And Cori Bush hasn’t responded, so …

This story would be headlining CNN if it was about a Republican. https://t.co/JS6D0KrQbS — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) May 17, 2021

Oh, without a doubt.

That'll be my next call right after I get off the phone with Miss Cleo finding out about my future — ⚔🛡🇺🇸🇺🇸DHabs🇺🇸🇺🇸🛡⚔ (@CoachDHabs) May 17, 2021

Sorry, but Miss Cleo died a few years ago. Maybe Cori Bush could cure her, though!

Jesus is busy, but would you settle for Cori Bush?