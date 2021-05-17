With the COVID19 vaccine came a reduced need for people to wear masks everywhere, and now Democrats aren’t quite sure what to do with themselves.

Antisemitism is certainly surging these days, even more than usual. But science denialism is really giving antisemitism a run for its money.

Case in point, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Even Stephanie Ruhle is rolling her eyes at Lightfoot.

As well she should, because what Lightfoot is saying is ridiculous and decidedly unscientific.

*Pseudoscience.

Because this was never about science to some people.

It was about power.

