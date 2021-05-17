With the COVID19 vaccine came a reduced need for people to wear masks everywhere, and now Democrats aren’t quite sure what to do with themselves.
What’s a bigger issue facing Democrats? Surging anti-Semitism, or the “science denialism”? https://t.co/1Ls0o1hY2c
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021
Antisemitism is certainly surging these days, even more than usual. But science denialism is really giving antisemitism a run for its money.
Case in point, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:
Mayor Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) says she hopes vaccinated Chicagoans continue wearing masks despite CDC guidance: "I’m going to continue to wear a mask in public and I’m going to encourage others to do so." pic.twitter.com/td7IOkCCdh
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021
Even Stephanie Ruhle is rolling her eyes at Lightfoot.
As well she should, because what Lightfoot is saying is ridiculous and decidedly unscientific.
You still have to signal your virtue. We can't see the band-aid on your shoulder.
— @[email protected]🟠 (@HaggsBoson) May 17, 2021
This is literally being anti-vax. https://t.co/NAryJx9k6c
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 17, 2021
it actually is a cult, no other way to describe it anymore.
— Shaun (@uptwoparr) May 17, 2021
These people are crazy and insane https://t.co/FcJd3bVqa2
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 17, 2021
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 17, 2021
So much for “science”
— Amy Smith (@amysmith70) May 17, 2021
The party of science
Lmfaooooo https://t.co/NtOkCkitQR
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 17, 2021
*Pseudoscience.
Because this was never about science to some people.
Narrator: it wasn’t about the science.
— Chip Chairman (@ChipChairman) May 17, 2021
It was never about the science. https://t.co/j0tmecjWud
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 17, 2021
It was about power.
Anyone surprised that leftists are turning their backs on “trust the science” the moment it gives them less power was not paying attention. https://t.co/RVIEKSbxik
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 17, 2021