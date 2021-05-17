With the COVID19 vaccine came a reduced need for people to wear masks everywhere, and now Democrats aren’t quite sure what to do with themselves.

What’s a bigger issue facing Democrats? Surging anti-Semitism, or the “science denialism”? https://t.co/1Ls0o1hY2c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021

Antisemitism is certainly surging these days, even more than usual. But science denialism is really giving antisemitism a run for its money.

Case in point, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Mayor Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) says she hopes vaccinated Chicagoans continue wearing masks despite CDC guidance: "I’m going to continue to wear a mask in public and I’m going to encourage others to do so." pic.twitter.com/td7IOkCCdh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2021

Even Stephanie Ruhle is rolling her eyes at Lightfoot.

As well she should, because what Lightfoot is saying is ridiculous and decidedly unscientific.

You still have to signal your virtue. We can't see the band-aid on your shoulder. — @[email protected]🟠 (@HaggsBoson) May 17, 2021

This is literally being anti-vax. https://t.co/NAryJx9k6c — RBe (@RBPundit) May 17, 2021

it actually is a cult, no other way to describe it anymore. — Shaun (@uptwoparr) May 17, 2021

These people are crazy and insane https://t.co/FcJd3bVqa2 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 17, 2021

So much for “science” — Amy Smith (@amysmith70) May 17, 2021

The party of science Lmfaooooo https://t.co/NtOkCkitQR — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) May 17, 2021

*Pseudoscience.

Because this was never about science to some people.

Narrator: it wasn’t about the science. — Chip Chairman (@ChipChairman) May 17, 2021

It was never about the science. https://t.co/j0tmecjWud — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 17, 2021

It was about power.