Yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — who are both full vaccinated against COVID19 — socially distantly sat down with a few other masked people in the Oval Office:

This morning, CNN’s John Berman asked Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Director for COVID Response, to explain why, exactly, Joe Biden felt compelled to wear a mask despite being fully vaccinated:

John Berman doesn’t look like he’s buying Andy Slavitt’s explanation. Andy Slavitt doesn’t even look like he’s buying Andy Slavitt’s explanation.

Because seriously, what even is Andy Slavitt’s explanation?

Tags: Andy SlavittCOVIDCOVID19Joe BidenJohn BermanKamala Harrismasksvaccinated