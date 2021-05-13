Yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — who are both full vaccinated against COVID19 — socially distantly sat down with a few other masked people in the Oval Office:

.⁦@POTUS⁩ quipped that he would just “snap my fingers” to reach a compromise between the two sides. pic.twitter.com/bsj8uV9EHe — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 12, 2021

This morning, CNN’s John Berman asked Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Director for COVID Response, to explain why, exactly, Joe Biden felt compelled to wear a mask despite being fully vaccinated:

W.H.’s @ASlavitt unable to explain why administration officials continue wearing masks despite being vaccinated. “I’m not sure the president is the average person … There’s a lot of protection around the president — why does he need lots of Secret Service agents?" pic.twitter.com/tb7ZB4PcZB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2021

John Berman doesn’t look like he’s buying Andy Slavitt’s explanation. Andy Slavitt doesn’t even look like he’s buying Andy Slavitt’s explanation.

Because seriously, what even is Andy Slavitt’s explanation?

