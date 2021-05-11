Stacey Abrams appeared on “The View” today to promote her new novel, but first, she took a moment to put a pretty special spin on the horrendously horrendous April jobs report:
.@staceyabrams on the latest jobs report: “It is insufficient for us to simply focus on the traditional masculine areas of the economy" pic.twitter.com/ABYZIFwJxV
The numbers are terrible because we’re too “[focused] on the more traditional masculine areas of the economy”? Is that the problem?
Say what? https://t.co/1UrFhH4QYk
Can I get that translated?
What does this even mean?
We’ve listened to it a few times, and she seems to be saying something along the lines of “this is what we would expect to happen and ackshually, high unemployment — especially for women — is evidence that Joe Biden’s ‘recovery’ packages can lead us through these dark economic times.” Or something. And that’s certainly a take.
Stacey Abrams has gotten rich off of the grift. This is nothing but word salad.
If we didn’t know any better, we might think Stacey’s still holding out for that VP job that Joe Biden gave to Kamala Harris instead.