Stacey Abrams appeared on “The View” today to promote her new novel, but first, she took a moment to put a pretty special spin on the horrendously horrendous April jobs report:

.@staceyabrams on the latest jobs report: “It is insufficient for us to simply focus on the traditional masculine areas of the economy" pic.twitter.com/ABYZIFwJxV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2021

The numbers are terrible because we’re too “[focused] on the more traditional masculine areas of the economy”? Is that the problem?

Can I get that translated? — Bob O'Connell (@BOC63) May 11, 2021

What does this even mean? — Tyler David (@tylerfunk14) May 11, 2021

We’ve listened to it a few times, and she seems to be saying something along the lines of “this is what we would expect to happen and ackshually, high unemployment — especially for women — is evidence that Joe Biden’s ‘recovery’ packages can lead us through these dark economic times.” Or something. And that’s certainly a take.

Stacey Abrams has gotten rich off of the grift. This is nothing but word salad. — Kendall Cameron (@kn_cameron) May 11, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we might think Stacey’s still holding out for that VP job that Joe Biden gave to Kamala Harris instead.