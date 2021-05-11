Joe Biden kicked ushered in a new era of transparency when he was sworn in as President of the United States.

We can see right through their schtick:

Oh.

You’d think this sort of thing would merit some outrage from the New York Times. Or from Politico, for that matter.

How pathetic.

Trending

Eh, reporters can’t be fuming that much. They’re still suckers for Jen Psaki’s mother-in-law’s cookies, after all.

Let’s talk about that for a sec:

Why would reporters not run a quote that could make the Trump administration look bad?

Thank goodness there’s a new sheriff in town.

Sure seems like one.

It may not be good, but at least it’s refreshing!

So much transparency, it’ll make your head spin.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationJoe BidenjournalistsesmediaPoliticoquotquote approvalreporters