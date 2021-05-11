Joe Biden kicked ushered in a new era of transparency when he was sworn in as President of the United States.

We can see right through their schtick:

reporters are letting white house officials edit their own quotes https://t.co/eHW0APzz4w pic.twitter.com/qZ1uHOueHH — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 11, 2021

Oh.

You’d think this sort of thing would merit some outrage from the New York Times. Or from Politico, for that matter.

Imagine being an outlet like @politico and admitting that you agreed to this bizarre arrangement that they admit "allows the White House an extra measure of control as it tries to craft press coverage." pic.twitter.com/vj1M22p0Tn — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 10, 2021

How pathetic.

"Biden’s team — which also used the tactic during the campaign…" but… no one reported it then?

—

Reporters fume at White House 'quote approval' rules https://t.co/T27SGCR9sR via @politico — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 11, 2021

Eh, reporters can’t be fuming that much. They’re still suckers for Jen Psaki’s mother-in-law’s cookies, after all.

Good times, good times https://t.co/tWZ9AvIM15 — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🎧 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) May 11, 2021

Yes, but I'm sure they gave the Trump WH the same courtesy. Ha! I crack myself up. — Gil Reich (@GilR) May 11, 2021

Let’s talk about that for a sec:

You should include the next paragraph too. Fair point to say they sometimes gave this privilege to the Trump WH, but even they admit the Biden WH is doing it a lot more. pic.twitter.com/mrlvifxFdQ — Gil Reich (@GilR) May 11, 2021

I mean, they’re free to not run the quotes if they object so strongly to their usage. — Raul (@RaulieGonzo) May 11, 2021

Why would reporters not run a quote that could make the Trump administration look bad?

Except when they didn't get the Trump admnistrations' approval they would just run with the stories and quotes anyway, just as "anonymous", like when they ran with every unfounded leak and rumor as long as it could be used to take Trump down, despite the facts being bad enough. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) May 11, 2021

Thank goodness there’s a new sheriff in town.

I think this piece is right. The Biden WH is actively trying to police language surrounding issues. It’s very much PR to give the veil of stability. https://t.co/2N0IdrYW5j — kaitlin, RINO birthing person (@thefactualprep) May 11, 2021

I mean….this is a problem. https://t.co/L2HKABBLUl — kaitlin, RINO birthing person (@thefactualprep) May 11, 2021

Sure seems like one.

Hey that doesn’t seem good https://t.co/24HvB7V5ug — Randall Stephens (@ran_step) May 11, 2021

It may not be good, but at least it’s refreshing!

So much transparency, it’ll make your head spin.