The Biden White House has got something to say about the Palestinian terrorist attacks on innocent Israelis. Unfortunately, what they have to say isn’t much:

So, per Jen Psaki, Joe Biden can’t bring himself to outright condemn terrorist violence against Israel without impugning Israel somehow.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s predecessor doesn’t seem to have a problem distinguishing between the good guys and the bad guys in this scenario:

Fact check: zero Pinocchios.

He’s absolutely right.

Better get a move on, Joe.

Guess he’s still too busy.

Exit thought:

