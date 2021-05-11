The Biden White House has got something to say about the Palestinian terrorist attacks on innocent Israelis. Unfortunately, what they have to say isn’t much:

Don't worry, folks. Joe Biden has got this situation in Israel under control. 🙄 Psaki say's he's "directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials" and are in "support of de-escalation" while also "candidly" telling off Israel on settlements pic.twitter.com/0Xa16pJi8c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021

So, per Jen Psaki, Joe Biden can’t bring himself to outright condemn terrorist violence against Israel without impugning Israel somehow.

Treating Hamas and Israel as equals. Revolting. https://t.co/kDbvIKLGLV — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s predecessor doesn’t seem to have a problem distinguishing between the good guys and the bad guys in this scenario:

Commenting on Israel, Trump says “the world is getting more violent and unstable” under Biden pic.twitter.com/tvTTT6AaEV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2021

Fact check: zero Pinocchios.

He’s absolutely right.

Wow. Trump issued a statement defending Israel before Biden did. In case you ever wonder what real leadership looks like. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2021

Better get a move on, Joe.

Your move, @POTUS. Do you support our allies or do you support terrorism? https://t.co/r22sHbcBsn — Rich in The Lou 💎🖐🏻🦍 (@BumSchnapps) May 11, 2021

Guess he’s still too busy.

Thousands of missiles are raining down on our closest ally in the Middle East and Biden is talking about taxis https://t.co/e7fKtAjHjw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2021

Exit thought:

This is why they are keeping him off social media. He would be savaging Biden all day and media would breathlessly report. This way, no temptation. https://t.co/bUM6euUJ8w — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) May 11, 2021

