Apparently the Lincoln Project has decided it’s close enough to 5 p.m. to start hitting the bottle a little early on this fine Friday:

The allegations regarding Matt Gaetz are certainly up for discussion, but the Lincoln Project is … not the group to be discussing them.

How is the Lincoln Project a real thing?

Ouch.

Sure was.

That’s the thing. The Lincoln Project knows who they are and what they’ve done … and they’re not going to stop.

Damn, it feels good to be a Bi(D)en Republican grifter.

