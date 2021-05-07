Apparently the Lincoln Project has decided it’s close enough to 5 p.m. to start hitting the bottle a little early on this fine Friday:
They’ve got nothing to worry about. Matt likes them younger — much, much younger. https://t.co/DUqeniJsbG
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 7, 2021
The allegations regarding Matt Gaetz are certainly up for discussion, but the Lincoln Project is … not the group to be discussing them.
Ummmm https://t.co/mag2W3pC5h
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 7, 2021
— Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) May 7, 2021
How… how is this a real tweet? https://t.co/rkjiOzajZt
— Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) May 7, 2021
How is the Lincoln Project a real thing?
You might want to sit this one out, John. https://t.co/gGj6VhW6oy
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 7, 2021
You’d know about the young ones wouldn’t you? pic.twitter.com/uopEO6ArPv
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) May 7, 2021
Hey, who's to argue? You're the experts at this sort of thing.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 7, 2021
I’d sit this one out if I were you pic.twitter.com/JQu7CW8QqX
— Hamp Oldshue (@HampOldshue) May 7, 2021
Apparently not young enough for you to defend him. https://t.co/mXMPuGCpUj
— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 7, 2021
Ouch.
It’s like the guy who runs social media for the Lincoln Project has no idea what happens at the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/Rp9pUWrFAD
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 7, 2021
Self awareness check
— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) May 7, 2021
Self awareness is hard. https://t.co/UuJS3RJ8dU
— Dan Isett (@DanIsett) May 7, 2021
remember when steve schmidt, who is still very much involved in the Lincoln Project, talked about “gay ray” and how horrified he was about the Lincoln Project co-founder who reportedly sexually harassed young men, including even a 14-year-old boy? that was a really cool story. https://t.co/UkkPzOF0a6
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 7, 2021
Sure was.
It’s time to update the dictionary’s definition of chutzpah. pic.twitter.com/JDbouqADPd
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 7, 2021
They are unbelievably shameless pic.twitter.com/KXj30nTXLX
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 7, 2021
Because no one will hold them to account. Why should they be anything else?
You think CNN and MSNBC care when they are owning Republicans? Please. https://t.co/c5Her2py3U
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 7, 2021
That’s the thing. The Lincoln Project knows who they are and what they’ve done … and they’re not going to stop.
They know exactly what they’re doing with this tweet. And they know they can get away with it because the media has largely moved on from their scandals. https://t.co/Hr2tSzsnbb
— Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) May 7, 2021
Damn, it feels good to be a Bi(D)en Republican grifter.
***
