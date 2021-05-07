Apparently the Lincoln Project has decided it’s close enough to 5 p.m. to start hitting the bottle a little early on this fine Friday:

They’ve got nothing to worry about. Matt likes them younger — much, much younger. https://t.co/DUqeniJsbG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 7, 2021

The allegations regarding Matt Gaetz are certainly up for discussion, but the Lincoln Project is … not the group to be discussing them.

How… how is this a real tweet? https://t.co/rkjiOzajZt — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) May 7, 2021

How is the Lincoln Project a real thing?

You might want to sit this one out, John. https://t.co/gGj6VhW6oy — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 7, 2021

You’d know about the young ones wouldn’t you? pic.twitter.com/uopEO6ArPv — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) May 7, 2021

Hey, who's to argue? You're the experts at this sort of thing. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 7, 2021

I’d sit this one out if I were you pic.twitter.com/JQu7CW8QqX — Hamp Oldshue (@HampOldshue) May 7, 2021

Apparently not young enough for you to defend him. https://t.co/mXMPuGCpUj — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 7, 2021

Ouch.

It’s like the guy who runs social media for the Lincoln Project has no idea what happens at the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/Rp9pUWrFAD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 7, 2021

Self awareness check — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) May 7, 2021

Self awareness is hard. https://t.co/UuJS3RJ8dU — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) May 7, 2021

remember when steve schmidt, who is still very much involved in the Lincoln Project, talked about “gay ray” and how horrified he was about the Lincoln Project co-founder who reportedly sexually harassed young men, including even a 14-year-old boy? that was a really cool story. https://t.co/UkkPzOF0a6 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 7, 2021

Sure was.

It’s time to update the dictionary’s definition of chutzpah. pic.twitter.com/JDbouqADPd — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 7, 2021

They are unbelievably shameless pic.twitter.com/KXj30nTXLX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 7, 2021

Because no one will hold them to account. Why should they be anything else? You think CNN and MSNBC care when they are owning Republicans? Please. https://t.co/c5Her2py3U — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 7, 2021

That’s the thing. The Lincoln Project knows who they are and what they’ve done … and they’re not going to stop.

They know exactly what they’re doing with this tweet. And they know they can get away with it because the media has largely moved on from their scandals. https://t.co/Hr2tSzsnbb — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) May 7, 2021

Damn, it feels good to be a Bi(D)en Republican grifter.

