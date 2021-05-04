The American people deserve the truth, no matter what. That’s why it’s such a relief to have a White House press secretary like Jen Psaki, who would never stand up at that podium and lie to all our faces.

Nope, she’d never do that. Never ever:

OK, so she would lie to all our faces.

The Biden administration actively encouraged migrants to illegally cross our southern border.

And somehow, that’s Donald Trump’s fault?

 

(How refreshing.)

People do believe it. That’s the thing.

And because they believe it, Psaki has no incentive to stop lying.

