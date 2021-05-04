The American people deserve the truth, no matter what. That’s why it’s such a relief to have a White House press secretary like Jen Psaki, who would never stand up at that podium and lie to all our faces.

Nope, she’d never do that. Never ever:

.@PressSec says that the influx of immigrants at the southern border is "something that began during and was something that was exacerbated by the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/iacLlRwxVg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2021

OK, so she would lie to all our faces.

Word spread that families with children younger than 7 y/o were allowed to enter the US and released from custody. Families fitting that profile began rushing to that span of the border where US agents were already overwhelmed by soaring numbers of teens &children arriving alone. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 4, 2021

The Biden administration actively encouraged migrants to illegally cross our southern border.

And somehow, that’s Donald Trump’s fault?

She actually said this with a straight face… wow — David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) May 4, 2021

Where is the fact checking….this is an outright LIE…….. — markcoccio (@markcoccio) May 4, 2021

this is straightforwardly a lie. https://t.co/ttAJJpiv2e — kaitlin, a RINO who hates trains (@thefactualprep) May 4, 2021

Honestly they will say anything at this point even the exact opposite of reality. Soviet-style propaganda — Johnny Moscow (@crockejo) May 4, 2021

(How refreshing.)

They just will say anything. Do they think people really believe this. — steelmagnolia (@cwnewtons) May 4, 2021

People do believe it. That’s the thing.

And because they believe it, Psaki has no incentive to stop lying.