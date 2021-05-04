Sarah McCammon covers abortion rights and religion for NPR, so when duty calls, she has to be prepared for the worst:

Thank you for your service, Sarah.

The New Greatest Generation.

Where, exactly, does Sarah do her journalisming?

Trending

Seriously.

Yes.

Better safe than sorry.

Every time.

That would certainly explain it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Americabulletproof vestjournalismnprSarah McCammon