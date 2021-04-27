Are you a pregnant person? Well, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says you’re safe to get the COVID19 vaccine.

But the CDC, for their part, says “not so fast”:

Trending

Everybody clear on this? Good.

We can’t imagine why so many people have called the CDC’s COVID19 guidances into question.

Well, to be fair, the CDC seems pretty confused in their own right.

We’ve honestly lost count.

In other words, classic Biden admin.

What “message” does something like this send to the world, Mr. President?

And they’re not even close to being finished yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCCOVIDCOVID19pregnant peopleRochelle Walensky