Are you a pregnant person? Well, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says you’re safe to get the COVID19 vaccine.

CDC recommends pregnant women get coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/yXKnYSQoBW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 23, 2021

But the CDC, for their part, says “not so fast”:

BREAKING The CDC is walking back its director’s statement that the agency recommends pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC tells CBS News that the agency's recommendations have not changed, despite the directors comments. First on @CBSNews:https://t.co/FBaB51m8F0 — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) April 27, 2021

The CDC walks back its director’s comment that the agency recommends pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says the agency's recommendations have not changed, despite the directors comments. https://t.co/FfCeHkTszs — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 27, 2021

Everybody clear on this? Good.

We can’t imagine why so many people have called the CDC’s COVID19 guidances into question.

This is so extremely confusing for people. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 27, 2021

Well, to be fair, the CDC seems pretty confused in their own right.

geebus. who’s in control over there? https://t.co/iDBNSL183E — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 27, 2021

How many times has this happened already? https://t.co/kdSPDy11eO — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 27, 2021

We’ve honestly lost count.

Goodness. The horrible communication from everyone is just disgraceful. https://t.co/bIeqLlZYy7 — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) April 27, 2021

The part of the Biden admin that needs the clearest, strongest communication is objectively the worst at it. https://t.co/ZucD8bcxcQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 27, 2021

In other words, classic Biden admin.

So is it time to talk about the qualifications of the HHS director appointed by this current president or nah? https://t.co/Fa9M2JXEXy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2021

What “message” does something like this send to the world, Mr. President?

The Director doesn’t speak for the CDC. The President doesn’t speak for the admin. “I can’t explain it” – Fauci No leadership, no confidence. Shit show. https://t.co/hvun7JKcvI — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 27, 2021

the Biden CDC has done more damage to public confidence in vaccines than a million whackos posting https://t.co/3RVPXOTcUY — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 27, 2021

And they’re not even close to being finished yet.