We’ve seen some weird odes to Dr. Anthony Fauci. T-shirts, pillows, prayer candles … this one may very well leave those all in the dust:

I don’t even have words to describe how cringe this is. pic.twitter.com/i9Mk1vcU84 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 26, 2021

That kid is either really, really into his song, or he’s terrified of the person who’s threatened to beat the crap out of him if he doesn’t perform it.

Who is holding the gun ?? — Joe (@averagejoetoday) April 26, 2021

This cry for help. https://t.co/Wn6Yd2B5lb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2021

I don’t know how old this kid is so I don’t want to just mock him but who let/encouraged him to do this https://t.co/u83QSfRANI — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 26, 2021

Those who are responsible deserve to be sacked.

wtf did I just watch? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 26, 2021

Thanks I hate it — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) April 26, 2021

this is basically the last three months of cnn primetime https://t.co/Ae4hpKRKEk — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 26, 2021

Fact check: true.