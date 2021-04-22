Dr. Scott Gottlieb certainly has a right to weigh in on COVID19 matters … but if he’s expecting this to go over well, he’s probably going to ultimately be pretty disappointed:

Warning from @ScottGottliebMD: COVID will persist as a seasonal menace, and respiratory precautions will be "a fact of life … for a number of years." We’re not "going to be having holiday parties in … the back room of a crowded restaurant on Dec. 20." https://t.co/IMYZMCxb8y pic.twitter.com/XXfqw0FxUs — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 22, 2021

So, basically, we shouldn’t count on living normal lives in the immediate future. Or anytime after that, really.

scott i have bad news https://t.co/06h46A69IQ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 22, 2021

This prediction will likely not hold up very well! https://t.co/nioisVNkRN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 22, 2021

Get used to disappointment, Dr. Gottlieb.

If everyone in that holiday party is vaccinated, then yes we will. https://t.co/RWSZn4go7f — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) April 22, 2021

I very much plan to, actually https://t.co/bNUSwuzFLv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2021

What’s been the point of any of this if we can never be allowed to return to any sense of normalcy?

I like @ScottGottliebMD, but if we reduce COVID to a seasonal flu level illness, there is no reason why we can’t resume everything about our normal lives. Including holiday parties in restaurants — AlfonsoPrimavera (@AlfonsoPrimave1) April 22, 2021

People were holding them last year, so I have my doubts. Also, unless there's some variant that appears that evades the vaccines (and there hasn't been yet), why avoid this? Right now, the risk of dying from COVID for the vaccinated is less than it is driving to a party. https://t.co/BBHoduqYoG — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 22, 2021

If it’s going to be similarly endemic as flu, why not? Has our risk tolerance been lowered permanently? — Joshua Schoenaker (@JoshSchoen) April 22, 2021

If we beat COVID into roughly flu territory—as it seems we will have accomplished—and people have never avoided holiday parties due to risk of the flu, why would this be the case? https://t.co/IOlMDlnQv3 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) April 22, 2021

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, Dr. Gottlieb.

Yes, the first point about it being endemic and seasonality makes perfect sense. But that doesn’t mean we should isolate and social distance. This notion that we cannot tolerate any viral risk now is absurd (especially in a post-vaccine world). — M. Feynman (@Feynman_19) April 22, 2021

Anyway, we’re not sure what Dr. Gottlieb is so concerned about: