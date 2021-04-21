Columbus Police released bodycam footage last night that appeared to show Makiyah Bryant attempting to stab another girl before being shot and killed by the police.

That footage put a pretty big dent in the narrative that Bryant wasn’t doing anything wrong, and it certainly didn’t help the narrative that went out comparing Bryant’s death to George Floyd’s at the hands of Derek Chauvin.

So, naturally, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown opted to completely ignore all that and tweet this:

While the verdict was being read in the Derek Chauvin trial, Columbus police shot and killed a sixteen-year-old girl. Her name was Ma’Khia Bryant. She should be alive right now. #MaKhiaBryanthttps://t.co/8SBdK4mxlE — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 21, 2021

So that’s a thing he’s doing.

Yep, that’s him, all right. He literally sent that tweet with a link to an article about the bodycam footage.

Go big or go home, we guess.

What is the proper response for a cop, called to a scene, who sees one girl lunging toward another girl with a knife? https://t.co/sYMpakZ5OI — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 21, 2021

Apparently it’s “let the other girl get stabbed.”

he’s right. the girl she was trying to stab should be dead instead https://t.co/2FKGstMSli — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 21, 2021

You're right. The girl she was trying to stab should be dead instead. – shorter you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 21, 2021

If Ma'Khia Bryant were alive right now, that would mean the girl in pink who Ma'Khia Bryant was about to stab was either dead or in the hospital. https://t.co/QdR2vb0JUJ — RBe (@RBPundit) April 21, 2021

Maybe Sherrod Brown should call the girl in pink to shame her for still being alive while Makiyah Brown is dead.

Wow….. shameless — Scott Martin (@MartinScottD) April 21, 2021

This is a grossly irresponsible statement. — James Houston (@Atticus1971) April 21, 2021

Brown makes a lot of those, doesn’t he?

And how about the girl she was going to stab. Your opponent next election is going to retweet this, often. — Timothy Brown (@Timothy33943148) April 21, 2021

