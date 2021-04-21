Columbus Police released bodycam footage last night that appeared to show Makiyah Bryant attempting to stab another girl before being shot and killed by the police.

That footage put a pretty big dent in the narrative that Bryant wasn’t doing anything wrong, and it certainly didn’t help the narrative that went out comparing Bryant’s death to George Floyd’s at the hands of Derek Chauvin.

So, naturally, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown opted to completely ignore all that and tweet this:

So that’s a thing he’s doing.

Yep, that’s him, all right. He literally sent that tweet with a link to an article about the bodycam footage.

Go big or go home, we guess.

Apparently it’s “let the other girl get stabbed.”

Maybe Sherrod Brown should call the girl in pink to shame her for still being alive while Makiyah Brown is dead.

Brown makes a lot of those, doesn’t he?

