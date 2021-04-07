The Arkansas state legislature recently overrode Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto of a bill banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors. Apparently they felt that Hutchinson’s argument against the bill was wrong.

If Hutchinson’s appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is any indication, they were exactly right:

WATCH: Tucker Carlson and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson debate the governor's decision to veto a bill banning gender surgeries for minors that was later overridden by the Arkansas state legislature. Gov. Hutchinson says that the bill "invokes the state" in medical decisions. pic.twitter.com/kwzGtTwtle — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2021

Nice try, Governor. But you’re gonna have to do a lot better than that.

Definitely with Tucker on this one. Can’t really see much validity to Hutchinson’s argument. https://t.co/Lw33WdMYJs — Stephen Chavura (@ChavuraStephen) April 7, 2021

The governor of my home state just embarrassed the hell of me. — Paul Ellis (@pbradshawellis) April 7, 2021

In which @AsaHutchinson uses the conservative principle of limited government to defend child sex changes Conservative principles don’t tolerate child abuse. They don’t tolerate female genital mutilation. They don’t tolerate giving your kid psychedelics. What a piss-poor cop out https://t.co/xHblTGOKjK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 7, 2021

The final 49 seconds of the segment: "If someone ten years ago said you are going to be governor of Arkansas and you are going to veto a bill that would have protected children from chemical castration, what do you think you would have said?" pic.twitter.com/kIFnFHZYTM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2021

Stop, Tucker! Stop! He’s already dead!

Unreal. Pure destruction. — Marty Teel (@RealMartyTeel) April 7, 2021

So you know how I asked the question about how many of our government leaders are compromised by blackmail? It's the only explanation I can find for Hutchinson emptying his bowels on top of his political future today. https://t.co/RNh5yJceU2 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 7, 2021

Ha!