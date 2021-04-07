If you’ve ever sat down and watched “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and wondered to yourself how there could be people out there who find her funny, maybe it’ll make you feel better to know that Samantha Bee herself struggles to understand how comedy actually works:

Samantha Bee on comedians and Biden: 'You’re like, ‘OK, well, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan,’ but in general, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is great.' Why would I purposefully undermine something that seems to be a great idea?' https://t.co/v8BYg79XGh — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 7, 2021

Bee joined journalist Dan Rather on his SiriusXM program and the left-wing veteran newsman asked, “Do you, or do you not, find yourself sometimes at least tempted to kind of pull your punches?” “In other words, you, myself, and a lot of people, more or less free-swingers against President Trump,” Rather continued. “But now that Biden is in, I don’t know, do you find yourself sometimes saying, ‘Oh boy, there’s a nasty comedy bit I can unload on Biden,’ but saying to yourself, ‘I approve of him so much I’m going to pull this punch?’” “I can’t deny that that has happened, I think that’s probably true across the board,” Bee said. “You’re like, ‘OK, well, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan,’ but in general, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is great.’ Why would I purposefully undermine something that seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board?” Bee then declared she doesn’t “need to make jokes just to make jokes,” which could be considered an odd statement from a late-night comic.

What would you say you do here, Samantha?

looking to 'cancel' her? — Rob Long (@RobLong73) April 7, 2021

No. She can do what she wants. It’s her show and there’s no reason she should start making fun of Joe Biden and Democrats just to please a nonexistent conservative audience.

But we would really like to know how she’s managed to make a career out of being a comedian when she doesn’t seem to know what that actually entails.

Comedy doesn't seem like Bee's thing. https://t.co/GzNjPHDKOv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 7, 2021

It really doesn’t. Unless, of course, you pull a Kirsten Gillibrand and redefine what “comedy” means.