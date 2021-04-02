Great news, everyone! According to the CDC, it’s totally safe for fully vaccinated people to travel within the U.S.!
BREAKING: Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine. https://t.co/Wnq0unen3u
— The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2021
Thank goodness. Finally, a concrete health and travel advisory from the CDC. No more contradictions. No more about-faces. Just solid, hard-and-fast guidance.
The most exciting part of absorbing new, often belated, CDC guidance is the white-knuckle thrill ride waiting for the inevitable contradictory walk-back!
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2021
No, no! This time it’s different! This time, they’re absolutely sur— oh:
CDC Director Walensky: "While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases."
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) April 2, 2021
So, basically:
They are literally incapable of putting out a coherent message. pic.twitter.com/CP7twljhY7
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021
That would certainly seem to be the case, yes.
"You can definitely travel, but also it's a bad idea to travel, and I'm not being indecisive! SPLUNGE!!!" https://t.co/1V1zGshpEh
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 2, 2021
You're simultaneously saying that vaccinated people present a low enough risk to themselves and others to travel freely without testing or quarantine but also that they shouldn't do it. Why???
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021
All from the CDC within the last week 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZLgsr21JKp
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2021
CDC @RWalensky IRL https://t.co/PuSpIWMIJP pic.twitter.com/VxzMVoq6sp
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 2, 2021
If the CDC wanted to appear disorganized and incompetent, what would they be doing differently?
So, who is in charge right now? https://t.co/9EEZ7WYDnN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2021
The wrong person.
I repeat my question I've asked over and over again: Has any institution in American life lost more credibility over the last year than the CDC? https://t.co/RCXUoTV7zh
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 2, 2021
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.