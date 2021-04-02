Great news, everyone! According to the CDC, it’s totally safe for fully vaccinated people to travel within the U.S.!

BREAKING: Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine. https://t.co/Wnq0unen3u — The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2021

Thank goodness. Finally, a concrete health and travel advisory from the CDC. No more contradictions. No more about-faces. Just solid, hard-and-fast guidance.

The most exciting part of absorbing new, often belated, CDC guidance is the white-knuckle thrill ride waiting for the inevitable contradictory walk-back! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2021

No, no! This time it’s different! This time, they’re absolutely sur— oh:

CDC Director Walensky: "While we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases." — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) April 2, 2021

So, basically:

They are literally incapable of putting out a coherent message. pic.twitter.com/CP7twljhY7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021

That would certainly seem to be the case, yes.

"You can definitely travel, but also it's a bad idea to travel, and I'm not being indecisive! SPLUNGE!!!" https://t.co/1V1zGshpEh — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 2, 2021

You're simultaneously saying that vaccinated people present a low enough risk to themselves and others to travel freely without testing or quarantine but also that they shouldn't do it. Why??? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021

All from the CDC within the last week 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ZLgsr21JKp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2021

If the CDC wanted to appear disorganized and incompetent, what would they be doing differently?

So, who is in charge right now? https://t.co/9EEZ7WYDnN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2021

The wrong person.

I repeat my question I've asked over and over again: Has any institution in American life lost more credibility over the last year than the CDC? https://t.co/RCXUoTV7zh — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 2, 2021

