Joe Biden may be old, but he’s still spry enough to take victory laps.

That’s what he’s doing today when it comes to COVID19 vaccinations:

That vaccination program moved so slowly that it set him up to reach his 100-million-vaccines-in-100-days goal ahead of schedule and without having to do a damn thing.

He will, just as soon as he can figure out where Donald Trump is at and how to get his own name on everything.

Almost 80 years old, and still taking credit for other people’s work. Some things never change.

