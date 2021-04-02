Joe Biden may be old, but he’s still spry enough to take victory laps.

That’s what he’s doing today when it comes to COVID19 vaccinations:

President Biden: "We've turned around a slow-moving vaccination program into being the envy of the world." pic.twitter.com/5cGiSbAX8q — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2021

That vaccination program moved so slowly that it set him up to reach his 100-million-vaccines-in-100-days goal ahead of schedule and without having to do a damn thing.

Gonna need a fact check here — Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) April 2, 2021

Show your work https://t.co/8ksOBRjfkk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 2, 2021

He will, just as soon as he can figure out where Donald Trump is at and how to get his own name on everything.

"Slow moving". LOL Good grief, this was the fastest-moving vaccination program in history, before Biden even got out of his basement. — P Brady (@dbsb3233) April 2, 2021

So political. It was going to accelerate no matter what. And was started by things done prior. His credibility goes down by not saying so; poor leadership. — Jon Libman (@jblibman) April 2, 2021

Almost 80 years old, and still taking credit for other people’s work. Some things never change.