New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg lives in New York. So you’d think that she, more than most people in this country, would know that Andrew Cuomo is the Governor of New York.

And yet, here she is:

Oh yeah. If Matt Gaetz were a Democrat, he’d totally have to resign. But Republicans always get a free pass.

Did Michelle nail it or what?

Well, Michelle?

