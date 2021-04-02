New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg lives in New York. So you’d think that she, more than most people in this country, would know that Andrew Cuomo is the Governor of New York.
And yet, here she is:
If Matt Gaetz was a Democrat he'd have to resign immediately, but the Republican who pulled a gun on his wife and pressured his mistress to have an abortion is still there so maybe he can gut it outhttps://t.co/QY8YESaghg
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) April 2, 2021
Oh yeah. If Matt Gaetz were a Democrat, he’d totally have to resign. But Republicans always get a free pass.
that's why cuomo resigned immediately https://t.co/JKgbchF90O
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 2, 2021
Did Michelle nail it or what?
Oh really? Which party is Andrew Cuomo in again? https://t.co/hram9UKBaJ
— Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) April 2, 2021
This is a weird counterfactual to deploy while Cuomo is still in office in the state where you live. https://t.co/Qsxr72zTZ0
— pharao posting his Ls✡️🔥🤦🏽♂️ (@EvelKneidel) April 2, 2021
Laughs in Cuomo
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 2, 2021
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 2, 2021
Sure, sure! pic.twitter.com/rMiRQERYg7
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 2, 2021
Andrew Cuomo is currently facing multiple sexual harassment allegations, a nursing home-death scandal, a cover-up scandal, a scandal related to granting special testing access to family/friends, & about 10 more…
Tell me more about how a Dem would resign immediately. https://t.co/eMuZDDd28T
— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2021
Is that why Cuomo resigned as a governor of NY, and Ralph Northam no longer a governor of VA ? 🤔
— Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) April 2, 2021
Well, Michelle?
I don't understand how US journalists keep their jobs despite not knowing things that it would be important for US journalists to know https://t.co/ufPvL3MjbO
— Leftcomala Harris (@TankieSanders) April 2, 2021