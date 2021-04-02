New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg lives in New York. So you’d think that she, more than most people in this country, would know that Andrew Cuomo is the Governor of New York.

And yet, here she is:

If Matt Gaetz was a Democrat he'd have to resign immediately, but the Republican who pulled a gun on his wife and pressured his mistress to have an abortion is still there so maybe he can gut it outhttps://t.co/QY8YESaghg — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) April 2, 2021

Oh yeah. If Matt Gaetz were a Democrat, he’d totally have to resign. But Republicans always get a free pass.

that's why cuomo resigned immediately https://t.co/JKgbchF90O — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 2, 2021

Did Michelle nail it or what?

Oh really? Which party is Andrew Cuomo in again? https://t.co/hram9UKBaJ — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) April 2, 2021

This is a weird counterfactual to deploy while Cuomo is still in office in the state where you live. https://t.co/Qsxr72zTZ0 — pharao posting his Ls✡️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️ (@EvelKneidel) April 2, 2021

Laughs in Cuomo — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 2, 2021

Andrew Cuomo is currently facing multiple sexual harassment allegations, a nursing home-death scandal, a cover-up scandal, a scandal related to granting special testing access to family/friends, & about 10 more… Tell me more about how a Dem would resign immediately. https://t.co/eMuZDDd28T — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 2, 2021

Is that why Cuomo resigned as a governor of NY, and Ralph Northam no longer a governor of VA ? 🤔 — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) April 2, 2021

Well, Michelle?