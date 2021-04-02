So, do you remember how yesterday, after weeks upon weeks of not staging any tearful photo ops outside of Border Patrol facilities or really saying anything, AOC finally came out and addressed the situation at our southern border?

A lot of people who are just now suddenly horrified at the dehumanizing conditions at our border are the same folks who dehumanize immigrants + helped build these cages in the 1st place. When we tried to stop this infrastructure over a year ago,we were overruled by BOTH parties. https://t.co/XRt7mKtFq1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2021

A lot of people pointed out to her that it was President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden who helped build those cages in the first place. But they needn’t have done that. Because AOC already knows who built that. AOC already knows who made that happen.

AOC just doesn’t care:

Rep. @AOC on the border: "What is happening here is not the same as what happened during the Trump administration, where they took babies out of the arms of their mothers." pic.twitter.com/d5lVhTxWUi — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2021

Actually, what’s happening here is considerably worse than what happened during the Trump administration. But AOC, who insists that her concern is first and foremost for the welfare of migrants at the southern border, is making excuses for Joe Biden because he’s a Democrat.

your shoes are in the mail, congratulations pic.twitter.com/WXGkPnDzrw — ghost (@ghost_prole) April 2, 2021

I'm going to have to get a new meter at this rate. pic.twitter.com/SL3hWUJS1f — Form… Emptiness (@hominigritz) April 2, 2021

This is literal gaslighting. This system is so beyond fixing. — 42 (@LoveandMir) April 2, 2021

Now that Biden is hotboxing migrants in holding cells without bothering to test them for COVID, and then shipping them around the country, @AOC is much more comfortable with the situation. https://t.co/CDUcWbeArT — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 2, 2021

Her concern is purely for her party and for herself. That’s all any of this was ever about.