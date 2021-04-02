So, do you remember how yesterday, after weeks upon weeks of not staging any tearful photo ops outside of Border Patrol facilities or really saying anything, AOC finally came out and addressed the situation at our southern border?

A lot of people pointed out to her that it was President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden who helped build those cages in the first place. But they needn’t have done that. Because AOC already knows who built that. AOC already knows who made that happen.

AOC just doesn’t care:

Actually, what’s happening here is considerably worse than what happened during the Trump administration. But AOC, who insists that her concern is first and foremost for the welfare of migrants at the southern border, is making excuses for Joe Biden because he’s a Democrat.

Her concern is purely for her party and for herself. That’s all any of this was ever about.

